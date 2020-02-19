6 easy ways to boost your immune system and not catch the flu

PHOTO: Unsplash
Alyssa Dhaliwal
Her World Online

Our immune system is a system instead of a singular component of our bodies, and as such, it requires a balance of various factors to flourish and keep strong. While some people have naturally weaker immune systems than others, there are definitely ways to keep your body energised and healthy, and foods that work best at getting your body in good shape.

Here are six easy ways you can feel better and in turn boost your immune system.

STRESS LESS

Keeping stress at bay goes a long way, not just in terms of your happiness, but your immune system too. Stress can weaken your immune system - higher levels of cortisol and adrenaline can suppress your immune system - so you'll find yourself falling sick more easily.

Taking the time to relax and unwind, whether that involves a long hot soak in the tub, meditation, or a movie marathon, can go a long way to keeping your body in tip-top shape. We've even got a list of ways you can de-stress when you don't have the time to take a holiday.

EAT RIGHT ON THE REGULAR

Keeping healthy is all about maintenance. Sure, when you're falling sick a boost of vitamins and minerals can help you recover better, but instead of waiting until the last minute to pop a strong vitamin C, you should be eating a balanced diet full of good vitamins and minerals.

Look out for foods packed with antioxidants, vitamins A, C, E, and things like zinc and iron to keep your immune system at its peak. Need some recommendations? Check out some foods that are great for your skin, as well as foods that can help you lose weight.

GET MOVING

PHOTO: Unsplash

Exercise doesn't just keep you in shape and looking good. Regular exercise is one of the key components of healthy living. It's good for your blood pressure, weight, heart health, and can keep you protected from certain diseases. This general good health leads to a generally healthier immune system.

We also know that exercise is great for blood circulation, which is how our immune system's cells travel through the body and get the job done. You don't have to go all out, just something like a 30 minute walk, jumping rope, using a fitness app or even vigorous housework can get things going.

SLEEP ENOUGH

PHOTO: Unsplash

Studies have proven that insufficient sleep can make you more susceptible to falling sick, with your body producing fewer antibodies to fight an infection when it's not well rested. Insufficient sleep is often a cause of stress, overworking, or insomnia, which can increase the amount of cortisol (the stress hormone) in our bodies.

While most of us know that eight hours is a luxury, our body definitely benefits from at least seven hours. Struggling with getting to sleep every night? We've got some helpful tips for falling asleep.

KEEP AN EYE ON YOUR ALCOHOL INTAKE

While a couple of drinks are fine for some and a glass red wine can actually be good for you, studies have proven that excessive drinking can indeed suppress your immune system. It's no surprise some of us fall sick easily after a series of alcohol-fuelled, late nights.

ALSO READ: 13 tips to naturally boost your immune system

TAKE CARE OF YOUR GUT

Gastro health is a lot more central to our overall well being that we might realise. I once accompanied someone to visit a holistic doctor and watched as the guy diagnosed a series of unwavering head pains.

By the end of the session, he was prescribing a diet change and supplements to deal with what he determined was an unbalanced gastro. Taking probiotics has been shown to help with gastrointestinal infections which also helps the immune system.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

More about
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing stress human immune system Exercise/Fitness

TRENDING

This made my day: Chicken rice shop offers free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
Chicken rice shop offers thousands of free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
It&#039;s easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
It's easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
Fish Leong&#039;s ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer&#039;s post
Fish Leong's ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer's post
Why should I care? A working adult&#039;s take on Budget 2020
Why should I care? A working adult's take on Budget 2020
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
Artiste power couple team up for a charmingly viral COVID-19 rendition of Come On Eileen
Artiste power couple team up for a charmingly viral COVID-19 rendition of Come On Eileen
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Mission impossible for disabled Hong Kongers hunting face masks
Coronavirus: Mission impossible for disabled Hong Kongers hunting face masks
Pounded by critics, Japan defends handling of coronavirus outbreak
Pounded by critics, Japan defends handling of coronavirus outbreak
Passengers talk about life aboard stricken cruise ship
Passengers talk about life aboard stricken cruise ship
WHO says &#039;no indications&#039; of coronavirus cases in North Korea
WHO says 'no indications' of coronavirus cases in North Korea

Budget 2020

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade to cushion coronavirus fallout
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade
Singapore Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak; sectors like tourism, aviation to get tax rebates
Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak
Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: Singaporeans above 21 to get one-off cash payout of up to S$300

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmission in the workplace
Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmission in the workplace
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items &amp; more to help lower income families
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet

Home Works

House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down

SERVICES