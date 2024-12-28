6 exciting things to look forward to in 2025: Budget 2025, new resort, Disney cruise and more

If 2024 taught us anything, it's that the world loves a comeback-on stage, on screen, and even in politics. We had the 2024 Olympics in France, following the somewhat subdued one in 2020. Closer to home, we saw giants like Taylor Swift and Coldplay gracing our shores, while Jay Chou brought a wave of nostalgia to Singaporeans who grew up with his music. On the global stage, the USA also experienced a dose of nostalgia with the return of Donald Trump to the political spotlight.

But as the calendar resets, here's a question: are you really excited about another round of New Year Resolutions you'll forget by February? Instead, let's dive into 6 things you can actually look forward to in 2025.

1. Have your voice heard for Budget 2025

If you think your opinions on national issues are as useful as Kanye West's PR team-that's where you're wrong.

From Dec 2, 2024 to Jan 12, 2025, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has invited Singaporeans to provide their views for the upcoming Budget 2025. You can share your ideas on themes like fostering a vibrant business ecosystem, creating opportunities for skills upgrading and jobs, and supporting Singaporeans at every life stage.

Check out MOF's website for the full list of feedback channels.

Apart from these online outlets, the Government's feedback unit, Reach, will also hold a physical Listening Point on Jan 9, 2025, from 11.30am to 2pm at One Raffles Place to gather public feedback.

As the cherry on top, experts have also predicted that Budget 2025 will be generous, thanks to Singapore's strong economic performance this year. We can expect a stronger emphasis on Singaporeans' work lives, with a focus on ensuring that employees continue to receive support in terms of job opportunities and career progression.

2. Closure of CPF Special Account for members aged 55 and above

Announced in Budget 2024, the CPF Special Account (SA) will be closed in the second half of January 2025. But why is this something to look forward to?

For starters, members who are aged 55 and above who have already set aside their Full Retirement Sum (FRS) can choose to transfer their remaining SA savings to their Ordinary Account (OA), earning short-term interest, which can be withdrawn as needed. Otherwise, they can take advantage of the raised Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS) and transfer these OA savings to their Retirement Account (RA), to receive higher monthly payouts in retirement.

For an estimate of how much money will be transferred from your SA to your RA and/or OA, log in to your retirement dashboard on CPF's website.

3. Salaries set to rise by four per cent across all industries

Here's some uplifting news for my fellow nine-to-five grinders out there-according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Survey, salaries in Singapore are expected to rise by 4.1per cent across all industries. Among them, the Real Estate, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Banking & Finance sectors will see the highest increases, ranging from roughly four per cent to 4.5per cent.

With core inflation rate expected to fall to an average of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent in 2025 according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), this salary bump will further help Singaporeans maintain their purchasing power.

Take a quick look at the expected rise in other industries:

But let's be cautiously optimistic, because Mercer also noted that boards and senior management are likely to adopt a cautious approach to salary budgets. This is largely due to recent developments toward the end of 2024, including fluctuating global interest rates and the impact of Trump's tariffs.

4. New Mandai Rainforest Resort & Mandai wildlife park opening in 2025

Love the great outdoors, but can't live without modern comforts? The upcoming Mandai Rainforest Resort, slated to open in April 2025, may be just for you. Operated by luxury hotel chain Banyan Tree, this rainforest-inspired getaway is located at the heart of Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Expect state-of-the-art rooms inspired by animal habitats, with a strong focus on sustainability and conservation. What does that mean? For one, the room temperature will be set to mimic a tropical rainforest, letting you enjoy nature indoors (without the mozzies, of course!). Plus, an interactive display will track your power consumption and gently remind you if you're exceeding the recommended levels, all part of the resort's eco-friendly efforts.

Other facilities include a Banyan Tree Spa for your beauty treatments, a Meranti Ballroom for hosting events, and a Banyan Tree Gallery that showcases the works of local artists.

Just a stone's throw away, you'll find Mandai Rainforest Wild, home to wildlife from the region's rainforests and set to open in March 2025. Challenge yourself with an immersive trekking experience through the park as you try to spot animals like the Malayan tiger or the Philippine spotted deer. With 10 unique zones to explore and 29 animal species to spot, this nature park should be at the top of your 2025 must-visit list for a family adventure.

Bookings for both Mandai Rainforest Resort and Mandai Rainforest Wild aren't open yet, but be sure to keep an eye on their website for the latest updates.

5. Disney Cruise launches maiden voyage from Singapore

Nothing triggers our Singaporean senses quite like hearing a "wahlao eh, so expensive!" while travelling abroad to places like Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. If you're running out of holiday ideas and craving something different, you're in luck-Disney is launching its Disney Adventure Cruise in December 2025.

Setting sail out of Singapore, this massive 6,700 capacity cruise will come staffed with 2,500 crew members, spread out across its seven themed areas inspired by your favourite Disney, Pixar, and Marvel movies. Your kids can't stop singing "How far I'll go" from Moana? Show them how far you'll go for some peace when you leave them at the Moana-themed Wayfinder Bay to splash around in the wading pools while you sneak off for a well-deserved cocktail.

If you're an adrenaline junkie, test your nerves on the Ironcycle Test Run, said to be the longest rollercoaster at sea, spanning over 250 metres. Of course, no Disney experience would be complete without at least one musical number. Head over to the Walt Disney Theatre to enjoy iconic tunes from movies like Frozen, Tangled, Hercules, and more.

Foodies can look forward to a variety of restaurants onboard, with a preset schedule included in your booking-so you won't have to fight for the last eclair with the Ursula-looking lady from Room 208. Finally, when it's time to unwind, retreat to one of the cosy Disney staterooms or suites, where you'll find artwork inspired by Disney, Pixar, and Marvel stories.

Bookings are now open, and you can visit the Disney Cruise website to manage your reservations.

6. Two new ride-hailing operators to make their debut

It's official: we now have more ride-hailing platforms (7) than MRT lines (6). As if we needed more reasons to splurge on transport, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded two provisional licences to Trans-cab Services and Geo Lah.

Now, we can all feel a little less guilty about opting for a ride instead of public transport, because "OMG, the new platform X is 30 cents cheaper than platform Y-let's totally use platform X instead of taking the bus for just 3 stops.".

Jokes aside, more choices are always welcome in such a competitive market. Hopefully, this will grab the attention of certain ride-hailing platforms and remind them to price their services competitively-lest they start losing customers.

You can check out Trans-cab Services' rates and book a ride in advance on their website. Alternatively, Geo Lah's app is now live.

[[nid:692318]]

This article was first published in MoneySmart.