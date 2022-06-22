6 express facials that will rejuvenate your skin in under 30 mins

Express facials that combine essential steps with smart technology allow those on a time crunch to rejuvenate their skin in 30 minutes or less.

If you're a woman on a time crunch but still want to squeeze some much needed skin SOS, here are the express facials that promise to rejuvenate your skin in 30 minutes or less.

For oil-control and acne prevention: Kskin Cleanse & Glow, $28

Duration: 15 mins.

Treatment: Clears away dead skin cells and draws out excess sebum and impurities from pores. Delivers a dose of concentrated oxygen to improve skincare absorption.

For perking up tired, dehydrated skin: Skingo! Bio-Lift Facial, $28

Duration: 15 mins.

Treatment: A rejuvenating facial that firms and smooths skin using radiotherapy. Hydrogen jet sprays of lifting serums restore plumpness and bounce.

For all-round skin enhancement: IDS Aesthetics Ultra Bright & Glow, $181.90

Duration: 30 mins.

Treatment: Improve the overall quality of your skin with this hydrating, decongesting, brightening and clarifying treatment.

For a pre-party boost: Porcelain Pick Me Up, $99

Duration: 30 mins.

Treatment: Works like a wake-up call to get skin fresh and toned. An enzyme-based exfoliator brightens and smooths skin, while a custom-blended mask and LED therapy hydrates, firms and refines pores.

For a cool respite after prolonged sun exposure: Kew Organics Sugar K Cryo Posh Organic Treatment, $137

Duration: 30 mins.

Treatment: Soothes, refreshes and boosts collagen production through the use of cold therapy and organic active ingredients.

For fighting zits and redness: Glomax Aesthetics Glo LED Light Facial, $79

Duration: 30 mins.

Treatment: Uses different coloured LED lights to kill acne-causing bacteria, help skin heal and calm sensitivity and redness.

This article was first published in Her World Online.