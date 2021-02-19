6 flowers you see everywhere in Singapore and surprising things you didn't know about them

While you're exploring the island, see if you can recognise these tropical blooms.

Ever wandered the streets of Singapore and wonder hmmm what is that pretty flower? Well as a Garden City, Singapore has plenty of flora and fauna littered across the island. Here are some fun facts about these commonly sighted blooms.

Bougainvillea

Almost every overhead pedestrian bridge in Singapore is lined with these colourful shrubs, which thrive in the heat and sun.

Vanda Miss Joaqium (Orchid)

Singapore is also the only country to have a hybrid species for a national flower. Check out the largest collection at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Ginger Lily

Place one of the flower spikes in a vase at home, and its scent will fill the air. You'll find these sculptural blooms in many an ornamental garden.

Hibiscus

These edible flowers have a citrus-y taste and can be dried to make tea. (Just don't pick them from public parks or gardens!)

Jasmine

Jasmine garlands, which are used in Hindu ceremonies and celebrations, typically feature only the buds because they are more fragrant than full blooms.

Frangipani

Did you know that frangipanis (a.k.a., plumeria) don't produce nectar? They deceive insect pollinators with a distinctive aroma instead.

