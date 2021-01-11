6 free minimalistic productivity apps to get more work done this 2021

Minimalism is still in trend this 2021. These 6 productivity apps are aesthetically pleasing, beginner friendly, ensure that you stay on task and keep track of your goals.

Best of all? They are free for your use!

For note-taking: Evernote

Having a conducive workspace is one thing, keeping track of your tasks and completing them is another.

As a writer, there are random sparks of inspiration that hits me and I have to note them down – but the traditional writing tools or my laptop aren’t with me.

This is why Evernote comes in so handy. You can create a variety of notes that ranges from to-do lists to inspirations and ideas to a whole essay. Anything you want to write down can be digitised onto Evernote.

It makes life easier and more convenient as notes can be synced across your devices. So you can easily add on to your to-do list as you recount another to-do.

There are limited features that you can access with the free version. And if you’re looking for a more comprehensive notetaking app, you can opt for in-app purchases which allows you to organize your notes better.

Evernote is available on the App Store and Google Play Store for free.

For building habits: Productive – Habit Tracker

Habits are tough to build. That’s why on the first day of January you’ll see a packed gym of enthusiastic Singaporeans, while in March the gyms are pretty much half-empty.

Productive – Habit Tracker is a free productivity app that helps you make habit-building a little easier. Be it hitting the gym, reading more books, or even drinking water – you can set your own reminders daily.

The user interface is clean and simple, so you can navigate the app pretty easily. If you’re feeling burnt out, you can also pause or stop your schedules completely.

Another helpful feature is the ability to view your statistics like your streaks and task completion rates to see if you’re on track.

You can also upgrade to a premium version if you want features like unlimited habits and other cool statistics. However, I find the free version to be useful enough!

Productive – Habit Tracker is available on the App Store and Google Play Store for free. You can also upgrade to a premium version for more advanced features!

For keeping your ideas: Bear

#BearTip



To duplicate a note;



* Right click on the desired note in the Notes List

* Duplicate

* Done!



To download the wallpaper displayed at the start of the video, visit: https://t.co/Zd8sdSOhmf ❄️ 🐻 pic.twitter.com/t0KixEsMUR — Bear (@BearNotesApp) December 8, 2020

If you’re a social media influencer, manager, or just an avid fan of social media, Bear is the unparalleled productivity app you will need.

At Bear, you can create and schedule posts, and then track their performance – all in one app! You get utmost flexibility when it comes to scheduling, rescheduling, and editing your social media posts (yes, including Instagram).

I know that social media captions can be tough to curate, which is why you can create posts at any time and Bear will automatically add to queue and publish according to schedule.

Bear is free for a single user with 3 social media accounts and you can upgrade to 8 social media accounts and more at a fee.

Bear is available on the App Store for free.

For focus: Flat Tomato

Flat Tomato introduction video. The best Pomodoro application. HD link https://t.co/hIx8Q7DKDl pic.twitter.com/9fXSdV7IzR — FlatTomato (@FlatTomato) September 2, 2017

As much as I wish this was a cooking app, it’s actually a productivity app that leverages on the Pomodoro Technique. And no, it’s not on how to cook the perfect Pomodoro pasta.

The Pomodoro Technique has been in use since the 1980s. The concept of breaking time up into 25-minute pockets followed by a short break.

These 25-minute pockets (or intervals) are otherwise known as Pomodoro, which is the Italian word for tomato.

Working in the 25-minute intervals is said to optimise your productivity and focus in that short span of time. Allowing you to get more things done in a shorter span of time.

Plus, you get to change the themes and track your progress on a daily calendar. All for free.

The Flat Tomato app is only available on iOS devices.

For making to-do lists: Remember The Milk

Dark Mode! Shortcuts! Our updated app for iOS 13 is here. 🌃📱✨ https://t.co/6GombGKwa1 — Remember The Milk (@rememberthemilk) September 26, 2019

Remember The Milk gets my to-do list rolling. It may sound simple but simplicity is often what disorganised people (like me) needs.

You get to create tasks, sub-tasks, tag them, manage them for both work and non-work related to-dos. Which is great because working from home means you have more household responsibilities, like remembering the milk.

Furthermore, Remember The Milk allows integration with Google Calendar, Evernote and even Gmail to make life easier for you.

Download the Remember The Milk app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and never forget the milk again.

Remember The Milk is available on the App Store and Google Play Store for free.

For relaxation and meditation: Tide

PHOTO: Tide

Want better sleep and focus? Try Tide. It is inspired by travelling and nature, with soundscapes and mindfulness practices for you to explore.

It’s simple and minimalistic interface makes it even more relaxing – so you can ignore the clutters and mess that comes along with life.

This is perfect for those struggling to sleep well at night, and for my fellow procrastinators with difficulties staying focused.

Tide is available on the App Store and Google Play Store for free.

This article was first published in Shopback.