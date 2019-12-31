6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore

Muneerah Bee
Do you like spectacular fireworks displays on New Year's Eve but hate the hassle that comes along with it?

We’re talking about the pet peeves of squeezing with the crowd, having handphones thrusted in your face, getting your toes stomped on and bottlenecks everywhere while you’re trying to make your way home — just to name a few. We feel you.

Instead of being in the thick of action at Marina Bay or Sentosa for the countdown party, here’s a list of free and relatively less crowded unobstructed spots to admire the dazzling fireworks showcase as you usher in 2020 with a bang.

1. THE ESPLANADE ROOF TERRACE

Make your way up to the roof of The Esplanade in the evenings, where you’d be greeted by a tranquil site that is peppered with soft warm light, green foliage and landscaped gardens.

Best of all, this sweet spot gives a magnificent birds-eye view of the city skyline and Marina Bay.

While waiting for the perfect explosion of colours in the sky, you can also chill and dine at the many bars around the area.

The Esplanade Roof Terrace

8 Raffles Avenue, 039802

2. MARINA BARRAGE

Another great spot you can explore is the Marina Barrage.

This sprawling roof top garden is an appropriate distance away from the madding crowd, but is still near enough for you to catch the visual spectacle from the Countdown party.

Also a popular destination for kite-flying, kids can expend their energy here while couples get to enjoy the cool breeze as they lie on the manicured lawn.

One thing to note however: Although spacious, your view might be slightly obstructed by the Marina Bay Sands building. Small price to pay, right?

Marina Barrage

8 Marina Gardens Drive, 018951

3. MERLION PARK

Although the Helix Bridge is the best spot to be, given that it’s positioned just beside the floating platform, it’s also going to be crazily packed.

Try the Jubilee Bridge and Merlion Park for an equally picturesque view and say hi to the iconic 8.6-metre tall Merlion which spouts water from its mouth into the bay below.

The spot won’t be very comfortable — you might find yourself standing for hours as you wait — but the amazing pyrotechnics display will be worth the effort.

Merlion Park

1 Fullerton, 049213

4. BAY EAST GARDEN

This somewhat-secret spot situated opposite the Supertree Grove, the Cloud Forest and Flower Dome is a popular location for couples, cyclists and runners.

Offering sweeping views of the Marina Bay skyline, the beautifully landscaped space is a tranquil respite.

There are acres of space along the two-kilometre-long promenade, so you don’t have to fear jostling with the crowd.

Bay East Garden

11 Rhu Cross, 437440

5. SENTOSA

If you prefer heading down south instead, you can try to get a view of the fireworks from the Siloso Beach party on Sentosa.

While waiting for the stroke of midnight, have a nice meal at VivoCity (the mall closes at 10 pm) on the mainland and take a stroll along the 300m waterfront boardwalk that has a panoramic view of the sea and Sentosa.

If you’re looking to unwind with a few drinks, there’re also plenty of bars around.

Sentosa

6. FABER PEAK

Located in the Telok Blangah area in the central region of Singapore, the peak of Mount Faber, Faber Peak, is a great choice if you want to avoid the crowd and take your fireworks experience to new heights.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can try hiking up on foot. Otherwise, it’s a quick five-minute car ride to the top from its base.

Standing at 106 metres above sea level, you can count on this hilltop destination to grant you a good view of the picturesque fireworks show. What’s more, it’s going to be a refreshing experience to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Before that, give their restaurants — Dusk Restaurant & Bar and Arbora— a go. Surrounded by lush greenery with a selection of Western and European cuisine and great sunset views, it’ll be a romantic end to the year.

Faber Peak

109 Mount Faber Rd, 099203

This article was first published in The Finder

