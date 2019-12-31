6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore

Do you like spectacular fireworks displays on New Year's Eve but hate the hassle that comes along with it?

We’re talking about the pet peeves of squeezing with the crowd, having handphones thrusted in your face, getting your toes stomped on and bottlenecks everywhere while you’re trying to make your way home — just to name a few. We feel you.

Instead of being in the thick of action at Marina Bay or Sentosa for the countdown party, here’s a list of free and relatively less crowded unobstructed spots to admire the dazzling fireworks showcase as you usher in 2020 with a bang.

1. THE ESPLANADE ROOF TERRACE

Make your way up to the roof of The Esplanade in the evenings, where you’d be greeted by a tranquil site that is peppered with soft warm light, green foliage and landscaped gardens. Best of all, this sweet spot gives a magnificent birds-eye view of the city skyline and Marina Bay. While waiting for the perfect explosion of colours in the sky, you can also chill and dine at the many bars around the area. The Esplanade Roof Terrace 8 Raffles Avenue, 039802