6 girls share one-night stand horror stories

You meet a guy at a bar and the two of you get on like a house on fire. Before you know it, you guys are tearing each other's clothes off and slipping under the sheets, and in a perfect world, you'll be texting your girlfriends about the "amazing f**k" you had the morning after.

But as we know by now, things go wrong sometimes, which means not all one-night stands are worth staying up for. We got six girls to share their one-night stand horror stories.

“I wouldn’t say it was the worst thing that could have happened, but he fell asleep halfway through. Granted, we were both quite drunk, but I went home with him because I wanted my itch scratched. He didn’t remember much the next day though and I decided to not talk about it.”

– Si Jie, 25

“I went home with a guy I met at a club. He was really cute and we also got on quite well, so the attraction wasn’t just physical. The sex was great and I think we’d have hung out more after that night if not for that he actually had a girlfriend. I only found out because I saw toiletries for women in his bathroom and asked him about them. I left soon after.”

– Nicole, 27

“I hooked up with a guy and all seemed normal until midway through, when he asked to be fingered in the a**. He also asked that I use three fingers. He was very specific.”

Hui Ling, 24

“The sex was OK but his breath really stank, so I kept turning away whenever he tried making out during the process. I must say that I never wanted anything to end sooner.”

– Mel, 24

“He insisted that I stay the night and that he’ll send me home in the morning. The next day, I got dressed in my clothes that still reeked of alcohol and cigarettes when I found out he lives with his parents. I then had breakfast with them and it was like a scene in a movie with a dysfunctional family. It was super weird.”

Samantha, 25

“I met a guy on a dating website and we hit it off immediately, so when I asked him back to my place, he was happy to oblige. We did the deed and all was good until he pulled out, but not before leaving the condom behind. I couldn’t get it out and spent ages trying to extract it. Thankfully, I eventually did, because I was going to have to use a pair of tweezers. Needless to say, things got really awkward between us after.”

Chloe, 29

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

