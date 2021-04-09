6 halal buffets to break fast at this Ramadan

With Ramadan approaching, you may be on the search for places for an iftar feast. Gather your loved ones and check out our round-up of halal buffet spots to break your daily fast with a delicious spread.

1. Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

If you’re hankering for Korean food, make your reservations at Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium.

For its Ramadan buffet this year, it’s dishing up a slew of halal-certified Korean favourites such as beef bulgogi, kimchi fried rice, crisp pajeon (scallion pancakes) and squid cooked in tteokbokki sauce.

Other Ramdan buffet menu highlights include an aromatic Beef Rendang, Ayam Mesak Merah and Assam Fish with tender fish in a punchy sauce that isn’t too spicy. Or go for the crowd-favourites like the salmon sashimi, prata, laksa and fresh oysters.

The mini durian pengat is a must-have for durian lovers, too.

When: April 12 to May 16, 2021

Price: Lunch (Wed to Sat) is at $70++ (adult) and $20++ (child). Dinner starts from $80++. Dinner is at from $80++ (adult) and $25++ (child) from Sun-Thurs, and $90++ (adult) and $25++ (child) on Fri and Sat.

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium is at 317 Outram Road, Singapore 169075. E-mail atriumrestaurant.sinhi@ihg.com, call 3138 2530 or visit its website for more information and for reservations.

2. Hilton Singapore

PHOTO: Hilton Singapore

Hilton Singapore’s Halal Iftar Pop-up Buffet is back this year, with over 30 sumptuous home-cooked and seasonal favourites.

Start with light appetisers of the traditional bubur lambuk dating (a lightly spiced porridge with beef), fruit rojak and gado gado, as well as Middle Eastern dishes of baba ganoush and chicken shawarma salad.

Then dig into heartier fare like beef rendang, ayam masak merah, spicy chermoula baked seabass, Australian beef sirloin, laksa and tandoori chicken.

Equally tempting are the desserts, which present a slew of kuehs, as well as marble cake and Hilton’s cheesecake.

When: April 19 to May 9, 2021

Price: $74++ per person, with 50 per cent off for children aged five to 12 years old. There’s also a 15 per cent Off Group Dining Discount with a minimum of five and maximum of eight diners.

At Level 24 (Panorama Venue), Hilton Singapore, 581 Orchard Road, Singapore 238883. For more information, visit its website, call 6737 2233 or email sinhi.f&b@hilton.com.

3. Grand Hyatt Singapore

PHOTO: Grand Hyatt Singapore

From Malay and Indian to Chinese and Arabian, Grand Hyatt Singapore’s StraitsKitchen has a range of cuisines to tantalise your tastebuds.

Think Slow Braised Australian Lamb Shank with Nut Rice, Chilli Crab, Sze Chuan Chicken, Sustainable Poached Black Tiger Prawns, Lamb Kebab, Fried Onion Dumplings, and Chef Solanki’s Butter Chicken that’ll have you leaving with a satisfied belly.

For something sweet, you’ll get a selection of dates, as well as baklava, halva, durian fritters, Milo ice-cream, and more.

When: April 13 to May 13, 2021

Price: Adult: $88++ (adult) and $48++ (child)

Grand Hyatt Singapore is at 10 Scotts Road, Singapore 228211. Visit its website for more information and for reservations.

4. Carousel

ou’re in for a gastronomic affair at Carousel, which will be serving up over a whopping 100 dishes. Fill your belly with the likes of Nasi Ambeng (loaded with beef rendang, deep-fried turmeric chicken, bergedil, sambal goreng and more), Lobster Mee Soto, rojak and gado gado.

End your meal on a sweet note with traditional desserts with a twist like Durian Chocolate Fudge and Chendol Delice, and Ondeh Ondeh Chocolate Pralines.

When: April 12 to May 12, 2021.

Price: $75++ (adult) and $42 (child) from Sun – Thurs. Weekend dinners are at $85++ (adult) and $46++ (child) on Fri, Sat and eve of public holidays.

Carousel is at Royal Plaza On Scotts, 25 Scotts Road, Singapore 228220. Visit its website for more information or for reservations.

5. Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant

If you’re in the mood for Indonesian food, Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant, which has served up delicious Indonesian food since 1985, is your place.

Eat your way through the hearty spread with mouthwatering items like Rendang Daging Sapi (Beef Simmered in Thick Coconut Sauce), Gulai Kambing (Mutton Stew), Bubur Surau (a traditional Indonesian porridge), Deep Fried Oatmeal Tiger Prawns with Butter & Curry Leaves, and Sambal Goreng. There’s also a complimentary specialty served to every table; Ikan Bakar Dabu Dabu (Grilled Golden Pomfret with Kintamani Sauce) and Ketam Sambal (Chilli Crab) during lunch and dinner respectively.

Finish off with traditional desserts like Pulut Durian Pengat, Gula Melaka Pudding and various kueh.

When: April 12 to May 16, 2021

Price: Lunch is at $33.80++ and dinner is at $38.80++

Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant is at Furama Singapore, 405 Havelock Road, Singapore 169633. Visit its website for more information or for reservations.

6. The Landmark

If you’re after a lavish iftar spread, make your way to The Landmark. This well-known halal buffet spot doles out various cuisines, from Northern Indian to Asian, Western and barbequed delights.

The restaurant also has a signature ‘Buffet On Wheels’, with roving trolleys serving up delectable bites.

Feast on seafood like Fish Head Curry, Black Pepper Crab, Sambal Prawn, as well as Nasi Padang Specials. Western fare include Sirloin Steak, Baked Chicken in Pink Peppercorn Sauce and Northern Indian selections see the likes of Mutton Rogan Josh and Butter Chicken.

When: Daily

Price: Lunch is at $30++ (Mon to Thurs) and $35++ ((Sat, Sun & PH). Dinner is at $35++ (Mon to Thurs) and $40++ ((Sat, Sun & PH).

The Landmark is at Village Hotel Bugis, 390 Victoria Street, #05-01, Singapore 188061. Visit its website for more.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.