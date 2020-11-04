6 health conditions that women face higher risks of than men

The stats: A research conducted by the Duke-NUS Medical School and Novartis found that migraines tend to be more common in adult women than in men.

According to the Migraine Research Foundation in New York, women tend to suffer from migraine three times as often as men.

Why: Monthly hormonal fluctuations are thought to play a role – more than 50 per cent of migraines that occur in women strike just before, during, or after a monthly period.

But lab-based research also suggests that women’s brains may have a faster trigger than men’s for activating the waves of the activity responsible for migraines.

Fight back by: Making sure your diet is full of folate-rich foods, such as spinach, citrus fruits, legumes, and eggs. Folate, a B-Vitamin, can significantly reduce the frequency of migraine attacks, by lowering levels of a headache-triggering protein called homocysteine.