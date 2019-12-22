6 important travel hacks you must know before your trip

Ready for your holiday? Don’t get on the plane before checking out our list of useful travel advice.

1. SKIP THE HOTEL BREKKIE

Quick poll: How many of you voluntarily wake up earlier than 9 a.m. while on vacation, just to make it to the hotel breakfast that ends at 10?

If you think about it, most are hardly worth waking up for, unless you’re staying in a swanky 5-star hotel or on a private island with only one choice.

Meanwhile, for hotels, padding your total bill with, say, $15 per head per day makes perfect sense – especially since all charges are usually subject to tax and service fees.

Instead, book your room without breakfast, if possible. You’ll either get to enjoy sleeping in late, or have a little adventure exploring nearby food stalls for a more authentic, local breakfast.