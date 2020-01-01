6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution

Melody Bay
The art of structuring one's environment has long been proven to help us maintain good habits.

Want to diet? Get a small plate so your portion looks bigger. Thinking of going for a jog every evening? Leave your trainers by the door so you see them once you get home.

Setting yourself up for success doesn't have to be all grit and discipline - it just requires tweaking your environment a bit.

Since it's that time of the year again to think of New Year's resolutions, we've rounded up some life hacks to help you keep to them.

USE LIGHTING TO TRICK YOURSELF INTO A BETTER SLEEP SCHEDULE

Going to bed and waking earlier probably appears in everyone's New Year's resolutions, but we all tend to stay up later than intended while browsing social media, replying texts, and watching cat videos.

Trick yourself into getting sleepy earlier by adjusting the lighting - use soft mood lighting and bedside lamps instead of bright overheard lights, and adjust your phone's settings for a warmer hue, so as to reduce blue light.

In the morning, use gentle lighting to wake yourself up naturally - we like the Wake-Up Light Alarm by Philips, which mimics a sunrise by gradually brightening.

SET UP YOUR WORKSPACE FOR A HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE

Change up your workspace for better health. 

Swap out your regular desk for a standing one, or your chair for something else that gives you a workout, like an exercise ball that requires core muscle control to stay balanced on.

On top of that, you should be getting up every now and then to stretch and rest your eyes - set a Pomodoro timer on your desktop that reminds you to move every now and then.

MAKE DRINKING MORE WATER AN EASY HABIT

Is staying hydrated one of your resolutions? Get a large, clear bottle and make markings it on it for every hour between 9am and 9pm, evenly spaced.

Every now and then throughout the day, check that you're hitting your target level.

Better yet, have a large drink dispenser on or near your desk, so that a glass of water is always within reach even if you're busy.

NEVER FORGET YOUR REUSABLE GROCERY BAG AND MARKETING TROLLEY AGAIN

Even though most of us have several reusable shopping bags stashed away at home, we often forget them when we grab something from the supermarket.

Keep them within sight and easy reach by placing one near the doorway, one in your bag or car, and one at your workplace.

That way, you'll always have a reusable bag on hand when you pop out for errands.

KEEP YOUR KITCHEN STOCKED WITH HEALTHY FOOD ONLY

It might sound like a no-brainer, but surrounding ourselves with healthy food forces us to stop snacking on chips and reach for an apple instead when we're feeling peckish.

Make it a rule to stop buying unhealthy food, and clear out your fridge of chocolates and fizzy drinks. Instead, stock up on healthy snacks like edamame, fruit, and nuts.

Set a daily reminder to check your bank account and credit limit.

We often spend without a second thought if we only have a fuzzy idea of what our bank balance looks like.

Set a daily morning reminder on your phone to check your bank accounts and credit limits, and that fresh memory of your finances will help you make better decisions when you're about to buy something.

This article was first published in Home & Decor

Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
Singapore's second Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping dies at 71
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go 'awww'
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Lucky Plaza accident: Friends, family members attend wake of woman who died
Former Super Junior member Han Geng confirms marriage to Arrow actress Celina Jade

New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room

