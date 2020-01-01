6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution

The art of structuring one's environment has long been proven to help us maintain good habits.

Want to diet? Get a small plate so your portion looks bigger. Thinking of going for a jog every evening? Leave your trainers by the door so you see them once you get home.

Setting yourself up for success doesn't have to be all grit and discipline - it just requires tweaking your environment a bit.

Since it's that time of the year again to think of New Year's resolutions, we've rounded up some life hacks to help you keep to them.

USE LIGHTING TO TRICK YOURSELF INTO A BETTER SLEEP SCHEDULE

Going to bed and waking earlier probably appears in everyone's New Year's resolutions, but we all tend to stay up later than intended while browsing social media, replying texts, and watching cat videos.

Trick yourself into getting sleepy earlier by adjusting the lighting - use soft mood lighting and bedside lamps instead of bright overheard lights, and adjust your phone's settings for a warmer hue, so as to reduce blue light.

In the morning, use gentle lighting to wake yourself up naturally - we like the Wake-Up Light Alarm by Philips, which mimics a sunrise by gradually brightening.

SET UP YOUR WORKSPACE FOR A HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE

Change up your workspace for better health.