6 Mini Projectors To DIY Your Home Cinema Experience

If you've been watching your favourite Netflix series on your laptop or mobile phone, here's how you can elevate your marathon without actually going to the theatre - mini projectors. Plus, they take up less space and can be more affordable than most 65-inch TVs out there.

These home projectors are compact but pack a punch with capabilities like 1080p resolution, Google Home compatibility and powerful built-in speakers.

1. Canon MP250 Mini

PHOTO: Canon

Small yet mighty, the Canon MP250 Mini weighs only 407g but packs 4k video capabilities. It's lightweight enough to be moved from room to room easily, or even popped into your bag and taken to a client meeting for a presentation.

The Canon MP250 Mini, $699. Buy it here.

2. Viewsonic M2

PHOTO: Viewsonic

Audiophiles will appreciate the Viewsonic M2, which comes with dual theatre-level Harman Kardon speakers built in. It's designed for mobile use, so you can mirror directly from your smartphone, or even power it via a powerbank.

Viewsonic M2, $1,199. Buy it here.

3. Epson Epiqvision Mini EF-100B

PHOTO: Epson

With a sleek body of metallic bronze and black leather, this projector is just as stylish as it is functional. With 2,000 lumens of colour and white brightness, it allows you to project a display of up to a whopping 150 inches.

Epiqvision Mini EF-100B, $1,299. Buy it at Epson authorised dealer outlets, and on its Lazada and Shopee platforms.

4. Mi Smart Compact Projector

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Don't be fooled by its size - the Mi Smart Compact Projector packs a punch with 1080p resolution, four-channel LED that increases brightness by 20 per cent, and HDR10 enhanced image quality.

When it starts up, its built-in camera auto-focuses to ensure maximum clarity. Plus, it can connect to music over Wifi or Bluetooth, pulling double duty as a speaker.

The Mi Smart Compact Projector retails for $699 at authorised Mi stores.

5. Epson EH-TW5280

PHOTO: Epson

This projector was created specifically for home entertainment. 2,700 lumens of colour and white brightness ensure that the video output is crystal clear, and a built-in 10W speaker enhances the home cinema experience.

The EH-TW5280, $1,599. Buy it at Epson authorised dealer outlets and on their Lazada and Shopee platforms.

6. Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro

PHOTO: Xiaomi

This smart projector lives up to its name by being Google Home and Google Assistant compatible. With 1,300 ANSI lumens and 1920×1080 FHD resolution, you'll get incredibly clear and detailed images even in the daytime.

The Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro, $1,299. Buy it at authorised Mi stores.

ALSO READ: 10 of the coolest smart home gadgets you never knew you need

This article was first published in Home & Decor.