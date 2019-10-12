6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore

The sight of European tourists baking under Singapore’s sweltering heat can seem comical, but Singaporeans’ own quest for cold weather destinations can baffle those who come from lands with temperate climates.

For Singaporeans, there’s nothing like a series of Instagram pictures of yourself skiing on the powdery slopes of Niseko in Japan to cement your status as a well-travelled global citizen.

But flying to countries where there is snow tends to be quite expensive, as none of the countries surrounding Singapore experience winter, let alone snow. Here are some of the more affordable destinations with snow.

TAIWAN: JANUARY TO FEBRUARY

Taiwan is one of the closest and most affordable destinations on this list, but it’s also one of the most unreliable when it comes to snow.

It is very, very unlikely that you will see snow in Taiwan’s cities or even on many mountains there, but if you’re lucky you might be able to do so on Mount Yushan, also known as Jade Mountain, Taiwan’s highest peak and accessible from Taipei.

Hiking Mount Yushan is tiring but not technically difficult, so fit beginners should be able to reach the summit.

That being said, is still takes 2 to 3 days to complete the main trail, and you will need proper hiking gear and to apply for a permit beforehand.

Approximate cost of a 5-day trip: $1,150 SGD

Flight: 260 SGD to 400 SGD for return trip tickets.



Accommodation: 100 SGD per day

Food and shopping: From 50 SGD per day

BEIJING: LATE NOVEMBER TO END FEBRUARY

The capital of China isn’t just home to some of the world’s biggest and most awe-inspiring historical sites, it also gets extremely cold in winter, with temperatures regularly dipping below freezing point.

While some years the city gets covered in a layer of snow, it does not always snow heavily every year.

Keep your fingers crossed, as the sight of the Forbidden City, Summer Palace or Great Wall blanketed in snow will make Chinese historical drama series pale in comparison.

If it does not snow, Beijing offers easy excess to numerous ski resorts such as Badaling, Nanshan, Huaibei and Snow World Ski Resorts, where you can enjoy the cold while honing your skiing or snowboarding skills.

Approximate cost of a 5-day trip: $1,450 SGD

Flight: 500 SGD to 800 SGD for return trip tickets.



Accommodation: 80 SGD per day

Food and shopping: 50 SGD per day

SEOUL: DECEMBER TO JANAURY

Whether you’re a Kpop fangirl/boy or just really like kimchi, the South Korean capital needs no introduction.