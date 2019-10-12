6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore

The sight of European tourists baking under Singapore’s sweltering heat can seem comical, but Singaporeans’ own quest for cold weather destinations can baffle those who come from lands with temperate climates.
For Singaporeans, there’s nothing like a series of Instagram pictures of yourself skiing on the powdery slopes of Niseko in Japan to cement your status as a well-travelled global citizen.
But flying to countries where there is snow tends to be quite expensive, as none of the countries surrounding Singapore experience winter, let alone snow. Here are some of the more affordable destinations with snow.
TAIWAN: JANUARY TO FEBRUARY
Taiwan is one of the closest and most affordable destinations on this list, but it’s also one of the most unreliable when it comes to snow.
It is very, very unlikely that you will see snow in Taiwan’s cities or even on many mountains there, but if you’re lucky you might be able to do so on Mount Yushan, also known as Jade Mountain, Taiwan’s highest peak and accessible from Taipei.
Hiking Mount Yushan is tiring but not technically difficult, so fit beginners should be able to reach the summit.
That being said, is still takes 2 to 3 days to complete the main trail, and you will need proper hiking gear and to apply for a permit beforehand.
Approximate cost of a 5-day trip: $1,150 SGD
- Flight: 260 SGD to 400 SGD for return trip tickets.
- Accommodation: 100 SGD per day
- Food and shopping: From 50 SGD per day
BEIJING: LATE NOVEMBER TO END FEBRUARY
The capital of China isn’t just home to some of the world’s biggest and most awe-inspiring historical sites, it also gets extremely cold in winter, with temperatures regularly dipping below freezing point.
While some years the city gets covered in a layer of snow, it does not always snow heavily every year.
Keep your fingers crossed, as the sight of the Forbidden City, Summer Palace or Great Wall blanketed in snow will make Chinese historical drama series pale in comparison.
If it does not snow, Beijing offers easy excess to numerous ski resorts such as Badaling, Nanshan, Huaibei and Snow World Ski Resorts, where you can enjoy the cold while honing your skiing or snowboarding skills.
Approximate cost of a 5-day trip: $1,450 SGD
- Flight: 500 SGD to 800 SGD for return trip tickets.
- Accommodation: 80 SGD per day
- Food and shopping: 50 SGD per day
SEOUL: DECEMBER TO JANAURY
Whether you’re a Kpop fangirl/boy or just really like kimchi, the South Korean capital needs no introduction.
There’s something for everyone, whether you prefer to spend your days trawling the many markets like Dongdaemun Night Market and the legions of shopping malls in Myeongdong for the latest in Korean fashion, checking out old palaces and temples or stalking Kpop stars. It typically starts snowing in Seoul in late November or early December, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there’ll be a layer of white to greet you the next day. A lot depends on luck and timing. If you’re not lucky enough to see snow in the city, head to a ski resort near Seoul, such as Jisan Forest Resort, which is located only 40 minutes from the heart of town. Approximate cost of a 5-day trip: $1,700 SGD TOKYO: JANUARY TO FEBRUARY Being in Tokyo is an adventure in itself, especially for first-timers to Japan. The city has everything you could dream of, from top-notch cuisine and traces of ancient culture to an ultra-modern cityscape and the world’s biggest otaku haven. While it does typically snow a little in Tokyo every year, you’re much more likely to see snow if you leave the city to Yuzawa, which is about a 1.5 hour journey from Tokyo by Shinkansen. This town in Niigata Prefecture is located in a mountainous area, home to many hot springs and within easy reach of many ski resorts. The town itself also sees snowfall every year. Approximate cost of 5-day trip: $2,050 SGD MONGOLIA: NOVEMBER TO JANUARY Just about all of Mongolia gets covered in a blanket of white in winter, so trying to catch sight of snow won’t be your biggest concern— surviving the cold will. Ulaanbaatar is the coldest capital in the world, so be prepared for temperatures as low as -30 deg C. Ulaanbaatar itself offers a fascinating look into Mongolian city life, with a modern city centre dotted with monasteries, temples and museums. Escape the cold at the Central Museum of Mongolian Dinosaurs with its massive tarbosaurus skeleton, as well as the National Museum of Mongolia, where you’ll be able to see cave paintings, weapons and more. Approximate cost of trip: $2,050 SGD MELBOURNE: JUNE TO AUGUST While you are unlikely to see snow in Melbourne itself, there are several mountains in Victoria where you can, such as Mount Dandenong, Mount Donna Buang, Mount Buller and Mount Stirling. Mount Dandenong and Mount Buller also boast ski and snowboarding facilities as well as a resort accommodation. Approximate cost of a 5-day trip: $2,250 SGD This article was first published in MoneySmart .
