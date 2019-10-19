6 most in-demand skills for your children to excel in the future

Parents, you know the importance of setting up your kids for success in this competitive world, but while education workshops like coding and tuition do help - they might not be the be-all and end-all answer. Besides hard technical skills, kids also need soft skills as much-if not more.

So how do you help, if not make sure, that your child is well-equipped to face the future?

Here we share with you 6 of the most in-demand skills for the future that will help your child holistically and keep them ahead of the pack.

6 MOST IN-DEMAND SKILLS FOR THE FUTURE:

1. FOCUS

According to authors of a new self-help book Deep Human, Crystal Lim-Lange and Dr. Greg Lim-Lange, the number 1 problem they face with current youths are distractions. "Youths are too distracted to be able to achieve what they really want to achieve in life. They don't have the focus and they talk to us about there being too many options in the future of jobs," Crystal observed.

Because of this, it is important that young people have a certain amount of focus on what they want so that they do not get affected by distractions.

Some focus exercises you can try with your kids are games like crossword puzzles and Uno.

2. SELF-AWARENESS