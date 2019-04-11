6 places with the best private dining experiences by home cooks in Singapore

Don’t know where to eat in Singapore on weekends or your days off? Try going for private dining.

While private dining has yet to become mainstream in Singapore, the trend is definitely not going anywhere.

Having garnered a lot of attention and built a loyal following via word of mouth and social media, the food sells itself.

After all, we’re a food-loving nation and usually can’t wait to try a meal that someone has recommended to us.

With a mix of professional and self-taught chefs offering this service, one thing they have in common is a love for cooking and sharing their dishes with others.

Interested to give it a go? Take note that this is not a last-minute dining option.

In fact, some of these private dining venues are so popular that you have to book months in advance!

Here’s a rundown of seven places in Singapore you can try private dining.

1. THE WOOD EAR