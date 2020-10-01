6 places in Singapore to get your yusheng this Chinese New Year

The Peak

CANDLENUT: YUSHENG WITH SOUTHEAST ASIAN FLAVOURS

One Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant Candlenut is on the lo hei train this year too, with a festive salad featuring Southeast Asian touches like green mango slices, arrowhead chips, and a gula melaka and ginger flower-infused plum dressing. $68.

Additional $28 for Norweigan salmon slices, and $48 for abalone slices.

17A Dempsey Road. Tel: 1800-304-2288

HOTEL FORT CANNING: MA-LUCK' FA CAI YU SHENG

Yusheng gets the flavour-du-jour treatment at Hotel Fort Canning with their mala hotpot-inspired take.

The salad features the requisite julienned vegetables and freh salmon slices, with the addition of fresh green papaya, lotus root, peanuts, and wild rice.

The main star though, is a homemade spicy-numbing sauce that is available in two levels of spiciness - just like a meal at a mala xiang guo. $98.

11 Canning Walk. Tel: 6559-6796

WAN HAO: LUXURIOUS SEAFOOD YUSHENG

From Marriott Tang Plaza's Chinese restaurant comes one of the most bountiful options this year with lobster, scallops, fresh salmon, Alaskan crab, caviar, and crispy fish skin all festooned with passion fruit pearls and a sprinkling of gold flakes, with a white peach. $268.

320 Orchard Road. Tel: 6831-4605

HAI TIEN LO: NUTRITIOUS BLOSSOMING TREASURES YU SHENG

Pan Pacific Singapore's yusheng options include an indulgent version with Boston lobster meat, crunchy surf clams, and Hokkaido scallops paired up with a refreshing mix of shredded mixed fruits and vegetables with a sweet-and-sour Thai-inspired sauce.

To add an extra layer of visual oomph, the yusheng is finished with a sprinkling on edible gold and silver flakes. From $138.

7 Raffles Boulevard. Tel: 6826-8240

SYUN: PROSPERITY YUSHENG

For something Japanese-themed, Syun at Resorts World Sentosa has got you covered.

Their take on yusheng is, for all intents and purposes, a sashimi platter with amberjack, tuna, uni, abalone, sea bream, scallop, and briny pops of ikura all dressed with Japanese vegetables and a sesame-ponzu-ginger dressing.  From $128.

26 Sentosa Gateway Crockfords Tower, #02-135 &, 135. Tel: 6577-6867

MONTI: TRADITIONAL YUSHENG À LA ITALIA

Just when you think Yusheng can't get any different, Monti surprises yet again with their bold take on the classic Lunar New Year dish.

Smoked salmon carpaccio, salmon roe and carabineroes prawns (which hail from the deep waters off the shores of Spain, Portugal and Morocco) top the colourful mix of fresh vegetables.

What's more, Monti have taken Yusheng and made it their own with their brilliant house-made caviars using tropical fruits such as pomelo, mango, orange, sake, yuzu and mangosteen. From $54 with their Chinese New Year 2-course, or from $88 a la carte.

82 Collyer Quay Tel: 6535-0724

This article was first published in The Peak

