6 rare condos with circular balconies in Singapore for those after something unique

Homeowners either love balconies or hate them — but there's a dimension beyond this — and that's the circular balcony. Depending on who you ask, this is either artsy and unique, or irritating because home fixtures are generally designed to fit square spaces.

Then there are the Feng Shui advocates, who will tell you that fewer sharp edges are better on balconies (as well as where they face). Whatever your beliefs, if a circular balcony is what you are looking for, they are surprisingly tough to find; so we picked out a few rare condo projects that have these:

1. Cliveden @ Grange

A freehold condo built in 2011, Cliveden was deliberately kept small to be exclusive (only 110 units). It's also one of the most recognisable buildings in District 10, due to being so… well, circular.

Unfortunately, it's not been so great on the resale front. There have been few resale transactions here (it seems that most of the original owners have not sold), and all so far have been losses. In fact, the last time we saw it on the news was for a transaction that saw a $2.34 million loss.

A lot of this just comes down to its high initial launch price (an average of $3,600 psf, and this was way back in 2007!) coupled with a lot of competition nearby — Grange 70, Gramercy Park, Paterson Residence, etc. are all nearby.

Nonetheless, this condo is in the Orchard area; it's even within walking distance to Orchard Boulevard MRT (TEL), not that we think anyone living here would need public transport.

If you want to be a few minute's drive from Orchard, but not so close to the shopping belt that the noise and traffic affect you, Cliveden is in a solid location. It is also visually one of the most unique condos in Singapore; but this is strictly a homeowner indulgence, as it has a weak track record investment-wise.

2. Regency Park

Another unique-looking condo, we've heard Regency Park described as "the pancake building" and "the UFO building" by some Singaporeans. Regency Park dates back to 1990, but continues to hold buyer interest:

In 2022, this project topped the year's resale transactions with a 6,415 sq ft penthouse. Due to the sheer size, which is almost impossible to find in condos today, the buyer agreed to a price of $14.1 million. This translated to a profit of over $8.6 million for the seller.

Units here, incidentally, are among the biggest you can find in condos; some are bigger than 3,600+ sq ft, with most of the 292 units being at least 2,250+ sq ft. The circular balconies are very spacious, which is great if you're the sort to fit a whole dining table out there; you can reasonably host a lunch party on the balcony.

This condo is in the Tanglin area and not within walkable distance of an MRT station but frankly, if you're buying in this area you are probably paying for the peace and quiet.

3. The Trillium

Another condo with a very noticeable rounded layout, The Trillium is one of the better-located projects in the Great World/River Valley area. This condo is directly opposite the Great World MRT (TEL), which by definition is at Great World Shopping Centre — so from food to shopping to entertainment, just about everything is a short walk away. This is especially so since the revamp of the shopping centre, which means residents in the area have much less reason to travel to Orchard now.

There's also a park connector to Kim Seng Park from Great World, which provides access to the Robertson Quay area. This is great for evening and supper diversions, with its range of high-end eateries.

Due to the MRT and mall access, as well as proximity to the Singapore River, The Trillium can be a viable rental asset. Younger expats who want good access to the Clarke Quay/Robertson Quay area will appreciate the location, and not needing a car is a bonus.

That said, units do tend to be on the larger side, with even the two-bedders reaching up to 1,400 sq ft (there is a small study that you can almost treat as a third bedroom). Depending on how efficiently you use this layout (run it by the interior designer), this can be good or bad for rental. It is, quite definitely, a plus for own-stay use.

The price is typical of a District 9 project: that is to say, very high and likely to reach $4 million to $5 million; but you do get what you pay for with Trillium's location.

Do note, however, that 2 plots at River Valley Green (behind Trillium) have been released for sale — so there will be more congestion and construction to deal with in the near future.

4. Mandarin Gardens

Mandarin Gardens is most famous for its massive land size (almost one million sq ft) and phenomenal en-bloc numbers. One difference to note, from some of the previous entries, is that the unit layouts here are mostly square or rectangular; the rounded parts are confined to just the balcony.

Mandarin Gardens is very well-priced for a District 15 property, as this area is mostly known for mind-boggling prices: there are 732 sq ft units here that go for just above $1 million, and 2,000+ sq ft units that are just around $2.3 million. However, this is balanced out by the high unit count (1,000 units), and by the leasehold status: the 99-year lease here started back in 1982.

Mandarin Gardens is also currently quite far from any MRT stations or malls, but residents can easily take the bus (just outside the condo) to other east-end lifestyle locations like Katong, or malls like Parkway Parade. The upcoming Siglap MRT station on the Thomson East Coast line will certainly help, as it has been a long time coming.

If you're a die-hard Eastie and want a Marine Parade-area condo, this is one of the biggest and most affordable options you'll find. But you do need to contend with the property's age and size as it will be a challenging one to go en bloc. We also do feel some of the facilities need a facelift, but we'd expect maintenance to be tough for an ageing condo of this size.

5. The Draycott

The Draycott dates back to 1980, when its high-rise, rounded tower would have looked futuristic and slick. It looks dated today, but is still coveted for its big unit sizes and land area.

Nonetheless, The Draycott can boast walking distance to the Orchard area — it's feasible to walk to the Lucky Plaza/Far East Plaza area from here. Some of the Draycott's upper units also have an excellent view of the Orchard skyline or the Botanic Gardens in the distance. Perhaps the biggest draw, however, is being within walking distance of ACS (Barker Road).

While you do need to go the short distance to Orchard for shopping, there are a lot of (upscale) eateries close to The Draycott. You can find many of these in the direction of Scotts Road, although these aren't what we'd call everyday eating places, except for the very wealthy.

The immediate surroundings of The Draycott hold a large number of hotels, from Goodwood Park to Pan Pacific; for those who like to frequent hotel restaurants and buffers, this may be considered an amenity.

Overall, this is a very located condo in the Orchard area; but its age is showing, and the huge unit sizes common to '80s condos (units here can exceed 2,600+ sq ft with the smallest unit already at 1,313 sq ft) mean a high quantum of over $5 million is likely.

6. Ferrell Residences

This is a boutique condo with only 34 units but is one of the most visually memorable projects in Bukit Timah. The curved, layered exterior is meant to suggest a dance between a duet, and walking around the exterior gives an impression that it's rippling or moving.

The balconies aren't exactly circular — more sort of rounded geometric shapes, which are designed to provide 270-degree panoramic views. This does capture the Botanical Gardens, in addition to the city skyline.

As with most luxury condos in District 10, it's assumed the owners have private transport. You are about equidistant between Stevens and Newton MRT, which means you have access to 3 different MRT lines (DT, TEL, NS).

The Orchard area is also less than a 10-minute drive, assuming traffic at Newton isn't too bad. Balmoral Plaza, which has a few eateries and services (an NTUC Gourmet among others), is also a short walk away (it's not a major amenity though).

Schools could be a major draw here, with ACS Primary and Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary all being within the enrolment range. Coupled with decently sized units (around 1,800+ sq ft), this is a good option for a family home; and within the context of Bukit Timah, a quantum of around $3.8 million for homes of this size is a fair deal.

If there is a drawback, it's the large number of surrounding luxury condos that provide competition; and the perennial issue with smaller boutique condos is the more basic facilities, given the limited land size.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.