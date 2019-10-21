6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

So we recently looked at why you shouldn't consider an open concept floor plan, but the open layout isn't all bad. Here are the reasons why you should actually opt for it.

1. BECAUSE YOUR HOME FEELS CLAUSTROPHOBIC

PHOTO: Linear Space Concepts

Living in a small space? Do the walls of your home feel like they are closing in on you?

Going with an open concept floor plan will give you a greater sense of spaciousness as your eye will achieve a clearer line of sight thanks to the absence of walls.

Plus, it helps to aid in traffic flow around the house since the furnishings can be more spread out-less chance you'll be bumping your knees against the coffee table!

2. BECAUSE YOU DON'T GET ENOUGH SUNLIGHT OR VENTILATION IN EVERY AREA OF THE HOUSE

PHOTO: Design 4 Space

If your home doesn't receive very much sunlight or you don't have very many windows, you should consider an open plan.

This will ensure that daylight and ventilation can reach even the deepest recesses of your space.

Having natural lighting and air flow will boost your home's wellbeing, making it a happier and healthier place to be, but they also help to save energy costs since you will rely less on artificial lights and cooling devices.

3. BECAUSE YOU DON'T HAVE ENOUGH ROOMS

PHOTO: D5 Studio Image

You might want a home office or a playroom for your kids but you don't have the rooms to spare.

Getting an open concept floor plan is one way to solve this.

An open plan lets you create multifunctional spaces thanks to its lack of boundaries and the extra square footage gained from the absence of walls.

You can now locate your study within the kitchen or your bedroom in the living room!

Pro tip: For better usage and versatility of our multifunctional spaces, consider doing up flexible dividers that let you close up the area when you need that extra privacy.

4. BECAUSE YOU DON'T WANT TO FEEL ISOLATED

PHOTO: Adriot ID

A feeling of isolation can arise as we are increasingly drawn to our digital screens.