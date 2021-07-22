6 safe deodorants without aluminium for women

What’s the deal with deodorants? You may have read articles or heard that commonplace drugstore deodorants contain aluminium which may cause breast cancer.

Well, apparently these claims are untrue and healthcare authorities have taken to official websites to clarify these safety concerns. However, these concerns have spawned an entirely new category of deodorants in the beauty industry – aluminium-free natural deodorants.

Here, six of the best aluminium-free deodorants you can find in Singapore for that active outdoor or WFH indoor lifestyle.

1. Caudalie

PHOTO: Caudalie

First up, we have the newest kid on the block, Caudalie’s new Vinofresh deodorant stick ($23).

The French skincare brand, Caudalie, formulated its first-ever deodorant with 98 per cent natural origin ingredients.

Key ingredients include the soothing and prebiotic organic grape water, organic eucalyptus for scent, and is suitable for sensitive skin, pregnant, and breast-feeding ladies.

It’s free from aluminium, alcohol, silicone, soda bicarbonate, and doesn’t block your pores.

Does it work? Reviews left by users have noted that the strong scent of eucalyptus works to drown out any sweat smell or body odour from your pits.

The texture is also on the wet and moisturising end of things – which was great news for those who prefer to keep their pits supple or primarily stay in cooler climates or work in air conditioned rooms.

2. Thai deodorant stone

PHOTO: iHerb

Moving on to the perhaps best deodorant ever created for hot, humid, sweaty climates like Singapore… the Thai Deodorant Crystal Stone ($6.71).

It’s literally a giant slab of mineral salts crystal which amazingly quells any smell or odours from sweaty areas all around your body (yes, you can literally use it on your feet as well).

Unlike other roll-on deodorants, you’ll most likely leave this in your home bathroom. To use this, open the plastic cap, run the crystal slab through water real quick, and rub the wet crystal on your pits, feet, whatever sweaty and smelly regions, and just let it dry out.

While it doesn’t block your sweat from producing, this crystal amazingly neutralises all smells for the entire day.

P.S. The plastic packaging plus the heavy weight of the crystal within means this deodorant slips out of your hands pretty easily in the wet bathroom.

If you break it, just pick up the pieces, plonk them on a saucer, and use them slab by slab. Be careful not to cut yourself with the sharp edges.

3. Crystal

PHOTO: iHerb

The next one we have here is pretty similar to the Thai Deodorant Crystal that you saw above. This Crystal Body Deodorant Stone ($10.47) is, again, a literal slab of minerals which helps you to neutralise any odours from your sweat.

So, what’s the difference between these two deodorant crystals? Packaging. While the previous Thai Deodorant Crystal comes in a plastic holder, this Crystal Body Deodorant Stone comes in a simple paper and clear plastic bag (which you can easily reuse).

You’ll have to place this stone on a saucer in your bathroom.

Application method is the same – hold the crystal in your hand, wet it with water, and rub the crystal against your pits, feet, or anywhere else.

4. Aurelia probiotic skincare

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

This is one luxurious-looking aluminium-free deodorant that has been on our radar – the London-based Aurelia Probiotic Skincare’s Citrus Botanical Cream Deodorant ($28). Here are its accolades:

It comes in a (reusable) glass jar. You can wash it out, peel off the label, and bring it to Scoop!, plant some beansprouts in it – so many ideas!

The cream formula turns into powder when it dries out. However, some reviewers mentioned that the powder may stain dark coloured clothes. The stain can be easily washed away.

The citrus scent is amazing. We’re talking about mandarin orange, grapefruit peel, rosemary, lavender, rosehip, jojoba oils in the mix.

However, this deodorant is best suited for lightweight days and will not hold up if you’re going on a workout or a walk in the sun.

5. Kosas

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

If you tend to get ingrown hairs around your pits, try Kosas’ Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant in Serene Clean scent ($25). This gel-like deodorant comes in a plastic tube with a rollerball dispenser at the tip.

The formula contains exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) which also evens out the skin tone.

Reviews are divided – while some users praise this deodorant for its effectiveness in neutralising body odour and skin brightening effect, others claimed that the freshness doesn’t last through the day.

6. Mario Badescu

PHOTO: Selfridges

If you’re indoors mostly throughout the day, try the New York-based skincare brand Mario Badescu’s deodorant ($24.50).

Key ingredients in the likes of arrowroot powder, coconut oil, and magnesium hydroxide neutralises body odours well, while cucumber seed oil and perfume gives you a fresh (and unisex) scent.

Reviews across several websites are pretty similar, with most users agreeing that it does a good job keep odour at bay for lightweight activities throughout the day.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.