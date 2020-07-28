6 scalp tonics to boost healthy hair growth

Fight thinning hair woes with these scalp tonics

The skin on our scalp is more similar to the skin on our face than we think. Our scalp ages as we get older, gets damaged over time and exposure to UV rays and pollution, and with the passage of time, cellular turnover becomes slower as well.

And just like how our skin takes longer to renews itself, the hair bulbs in our scalp also regenerate at a delayed rate. As a result, our hair regrows slower and thinner. To kick-start the process, it is important to deliver nutrients so hair growth can be restored for fuller, dense locks.

1. Aveda Pramasana Protective Scalp Concentrate ($83 for 75ml)

Formulated to clear the scalp of debris that might clog up hair follicles and obstruct hair growth, this lightweight serum restores the scalp’s sebum and moisture levels for supple skin that feels comfortable and refreshed.

In addition, it also helps strengthen its natural protective barrier from environmental aggressors. Apply onto clean scalp after shampoo and massage to boost the scalp’s absorption of it.

2, Daeng Gi Meo Ri Vitalizing Scalp Nutrition Pack For Hair-Loss (from $19.60 for 145ml)

For those looking to combat multiple scalp concerns at once, best this Scalp Nutrition Pack. Made with herbal extracts that are approved by KFDA (Korean’s equivalent of FDA), it soothes itchy and dandruff-prone scalp while promoting healthy hair growth.

3. NaturVital Hair Loss Tonic Treatment ($48.20 for 200ml)

Stave off the signs of premature ageing like weakened hair and thinning hair, this intensive scalp tonic moisturises the scalp for supple skin while delivering botanical extracts like ginseng, soybean and wheat to energise hair bulbs for healthier, fuller tresses.

Massaging the scalp after the tonic has been applied will help to boost microcirculation for optimal efficacy.

4. Sisley Hair Rituel Revitalizing Fortifying Serum (from $275.30 for 60ml)

For a multi-pronged approach to healthy scalp and hair, look no further than this serum. Enriched with energising minerals, vitamins, proteins, peptides and a blend of botanical extracts, think of this as a power-packed ampoule treatment for your scalp.

Super lightweight and non-greasy, it gets absorbed quickly into hair and scalp without any residue to improve microcirculation, soothe inflammation, and speed up hair bulb regeneration for denser hair growth.

5. Klorane Keratin Strength Anti-Hair Loss Concentrate ($69.90 for 125ml)

Quinine and caffeine lie at the heart of this scalp-stimulating formula to boost hair and scalp health over time. When used daily, microcirculation is improved so that more oxygen is delivered to hair bulbs, which in turn supports healthier hair growth.

Vitamin B5 also helps fortify hair and scalp for improved suppleness and resilience.

6. Shiseido Professional The Hair Care Adenovital Advanced Scalp Essence (from $84.90 for 100ml)

Kickstart sluggish cellular activity in the hair bulbs with this energising scalp essence. Lightweight and refreshing, this rinse-free leave-in treatment recharges hair bulbs to optimise their regeneration.

At the same time, it nourishes the scalp, creating the ideal environment for healthier and denser hair growth.

