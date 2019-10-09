6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying

Everyone aspires for a sense of peace and calm, most especially in their homes.

The uncluttered look and airy ambience of a Scandinavian home evoke that kind of tranquillity, which homeowners look forward to at the end of a long day.

Want to make your home look and feel satisfyingly peaceful and serene? Here are living rooms in Singapore homes that you could use as inspiration.

1. DESIGN BY THE ROOMMAKERS

PHOTO: The Roommakers

Bask in the light and feel the warm rush of pastel hues in this Scandinavian living room in Anchorvale.

The accent wall used striking geometric patterns and quirky colours against an overall neutral palette-a beautiful focal point of this inviting space.

2. DESIGN BY THREE-D CONCEPTWERKE

PHOTO: Three-d Conceptwerke

Here's a cool spin-off to the usual Scandinavian theme: Scandi-boho. The free-spirited and lively characteristics of boho style is juxtaposed with the serene and muted colours of Scandinavian.

The result? A vibrant and warm home filled with wooden elements all through out, and dashed with cool blues to balance out the mood.

3. DESIGN BY STARRY HOMESTEAD

PHOTO: Starry Homestead

The use of light is an essential element in Scandinavian-style homes. Starry Homestead levels it up by furnishing this home with round edges and soft, fluffy pieces.

The space is further made cosy through plants and pops of colour that surely brighten up the mood of the homeowner and their guests

4. DESIGN BY ADROIT INTERIOR DESIGN

PHOTO: Adroit Interior Design

Clean and minimalist with a dash of whimsical magic-this HDB flat in Punggol has an open-plan layout, with plenty of blues, greys, and whites that kept the space bright and airy.

The grey sofa as well as the wooden television console contribute to the warmth of the living room. Meanwhile, the sliding ladder and towering bookcase provides the visual interest to this space.

5. DESIGN BY THIRD AVENUE STUDIO

PHOTO: Third Avenue Studio

Don't be confused-there are homes that also sport the dark Scandinavian style. This living room, for example, used a monochromatic scheme that added depth and sophistication to the light Scandinavian interior.

The wooden furniture provided a warm vibe to the space. Classy and compelling, this dark Scandi living room exudes an unmistakeable beauty and elegance.

6. DESIGN BY KDOT ASSOCIATES

PHOTO: KDOT Associates

The white-washed walls of this living room breathe warmth and cosiness to this Scandi-minimalist HDB flat in Keat Hong Close.

The uber-relaxing space is furnished with pieces that are of earthy muted tones and minimal ornamentation, which worked well with the neutral backdrop.

This article was first published in Cromly.