6 small things we often overlook when we clean that are actually crucial

We chatted with paramedic turned cleaning company owner Johnson Zhuo yesterday and found out more about the little things we often overlook when we clean our home that are actually crucial.

Things to note:

Make sure high touch areas are frequently cleaned and disinfected as an important precaution to lower the risk of infection.

Follow cleaning product instructions for safe and effective use, including precautions you should take when applying the product, such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation.

If a surface is dirty or stained, first clean it with soap or detergent and water. Then use a disinfectant product to wipe down the areas.

Do not wipe cleaning solutions off as soon as you've applied it to a surface. Do allow some time for the disinfectant to stay wet on the surface for several minutes in order for it to be effective.

Make sure to read the directions to make sure you're using the products as recommended and to avoid damaging sensitive items such as mobile phones, furniture and other electronic devices. Consider using wipeable covers for electronics

Also remember to take care of the small areas that we tend to forget because, ironically, those are the areas we use the most. Here are the top six areas that we tend to overlook:

And of course, not forgetting all the household's items that has high-frequency usage (doorknobs, cupboard/furniture handles, phone, etc) it is advisable to clean and wipe with disinfectant at least 2 times a day, start of the day, mid-day during this period before we find a vaccine for Covid-19.

And do remember it is still important to wash your hands with soap at least 20 seconds before a meal and after a meal.

Keyboard and Mouse

With more people working from home during the CB period, we tend to forget that "home office" laptop or desktop keyboards and mouse are usually forgotten. These are the items that have high touch/contact points.

Dining Chairs/Sofa

We usually sit on either the comfy sofa in the living room or one of the dining chairs before we take a shower (or even wash our hands) when we come back from the outdoors.

Stationery

PHOTO: Unsplash

With most people working from home during the pandemic, we tend to forget that all these items at home too. And you might have brought them outside, show them to other people inside and outside your home, in addition to touching them all the time when you are working.

Fridge Handle

You might remember to disinfect the door handles but don't forget your fridge! Again, we need to remember to wash our hands and take a shower first before reaching out for a cold coke inside the fridge when back home!

Faucets

PHOTO: Unsplash

Ditto with fridge handle, faucets are often overlooked during the cleaning process, even though we touch them all the time.

Sponge (both the one you wash dishes with and the one you shower with)

PHOTO: Unsplash

Sponge is a place where bacteria growth happens rapidly. And how many of us are guilty of using sponges waaayyy past what is healthy both in the kitchen and in the bathroom? It is advisable to change the sponge(s) every three to fours weeks.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.