6 solid perfumes to bring with you in your mini bag

When you’re carrying a small purse or handbag for your night out, it’s important that you’re picking the right stuff to store in your bag. Of course, your keys, wallet, lipstick and hand sanitiser are a must. But what if you want to bring along a small bottle of your favourite scent too? Well, that’s where solid perfumes come in handy.

Most of the time, these solid perfumes usually come in small compact sizes so you can easily store them in your purse. On top of that, it’s perfect especially if you need to freshen up and smell good all day long.

However, the only downside about solid colognes is that they usually don’t last very long on your skin as compared to your perfumes. So you might find yourself reapplying more often than you usually do.

Nevertheless, these handy solid perfumes are still convenient and perfect to bring along with you wherever you go. To have a look at some of our favourites, keep on scrolling.

Alwis & Xavier Handcrafted Solid Cologne (Aquamarine), $24.90, Your Sustainable Store

PHOTO: Your Sustainable Store

Prefer something that’s refreshing and refined? You might want to try the Alwis & Xavier Handcrafted Solid Cologne that comes infused with bouncy notes of citrus, that smells invigorating and fresh.

Vanillary Solid Perfume, $23, Lush

PHOTO: Lush

Love the smell of vanilla? Who doesn’t? This particular solid perfume from Lush is a delicious treat that’s infused with a beautiful blend of vanilla, tonka and jasmine.

Rose Jam Solid Perfume, $23, Lush

PHOTO: Lush

Sweet and refreshing, this unique blend of rose, geranium and lemon will instantly boost your mood and will have you hooked at first whiff!

The Apothecary Colossus Solid Cologne, $29, Assemble

PHOTO: Assemble

This masculine scent boasts a premium blended citruses and spices with earthy notes of Amber and Musk. It also comes with nutmeg grounded with strong woody notes and packs a major punch.

Analogue Apotik Apothecary Omni Solid Cologne, $33, Watsons

PHOTO: Watsons

Velvety dark berries of juniper and blackcurrant combine with notes of leather, rose, various wood, tobacco and vetiver. It’s strong enough for those near you to notice, yet subtle enough to keep its distance from others.

Orange Blossom Solid Scent Refill, $36, Jo Malone London

PHOTO: Jo Malone London

This list wouldn’t be complete without a scent from Jo Malone London. For a bit more of a luxurious take on solid cologne, this scent features notes of Clementine flower, orange blossom and water lily, with warm undertones of orris and balsamic vetiver.

This article was first published in Her World Online.