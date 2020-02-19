6 surprisingly unique and quirky ways to relax in Singapore

We Singaporeans love getting massages and going for spa treatments when we want to relax, but did you know that there are other things you can do in the city to find your zen? Here are six unusual ways that you can unwind after a busy and tiring day.

ONSEN-SOAKING

Soaking in hot water, Japanese-style has gotten popular in Singapore , with a number of spas offering this opportunity to let your skin literally soak in the benefits of mineralised water. In particular, these waters can help with sports injuries, back problems and overall stress.

Try it at Yunomori Onsen & Spa, Kallang Wave Mall, www.yunomorionsen.com

SALT FLOATATION

Floating is the newest way to clear your head and get grounded as you float in a pod of Epsom salt water in a private room. Benefits of regular floating are said to include rapid stress relief, improved problem solving abilities and creativity, and mental clarity. It also promotes faster healing.

Try it at Palm Ave Float Club at 20 Waringin Park, palmavefloatclub.com

SHIRODHARA

This soothing ancient Ayurvedic technique involves a steady stream of oil being poured over the third eye (slightly above and between your eyes on your forehead). The calm, continuous stream is said to improve memory, reduce insomnia and relieve headaches and tension.

Try it at the St Gregory Spa at PARKROYAL on Beach Road, www.parkroyalhotels.com/st-gregory

HALOTHERAPY

Halotherapy uses salt rooms to cleanse your respiratory track while you de-stress. Usually you sit in the room, on comfy day beds surrounded by controlled temperature and high humidity. It's a great way to escape the haze when it comes.

Try it at Virgin Active at One Raffles Place or Tanjong Pagar Centre, www.virginactive.com.sg

SMASHING THINGS

Ever had one of those days when you felt so stressed out at work that you just had the urge to break something? You can do just that at The Fragment Room. Simply don on protective gear, grab a baseball bat and start smashing away at objects like plates, vases and electronic appliances to let off some steam. For a fee, you can even bring over your own items that you want to destroy.

Try it at The Fragment Room at 490 MacPherson Road, Singapore 368198, https://thefragmentroom.com

ART JAMMING

Let your imagination run free and paint to your heart's content in an indoor garden that looks over Hong Lim Park. Decorated with fairy lights, the art studio space is full of greenery and looks bright and cheery in the daytime and warm and cosy at night. You can also enjoy free flow hot drinks, aromatherapy and soothing music in this relaxing environment as you create your own masterpiece.

Try it at the Lionheart Studio at Havelock II @ 2 Havelock Road, #03-08, Singapore 059763, https://www.lionheart-studio.com

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.