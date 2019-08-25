6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency

PHOTO: Pixabay
Jaya
theAsianparent

G6PD deficiency is a genetic disorder that mostly affects males of Asian, African or Mediterranean origin. It happens when the body doesn't have enough of an enzyme called glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD), which is responsible for keeping red blood cells healthy.

Most people who have G6PD deficiency are healthy, but sometimes fever or certain medicines and foods can break down their red blood cells (haemolysis) and cause anaemia. This is called haemolytic anaemia, a form of anaemia that occurs when the red blood cells are broken down faster than usual.

In this article, we examine some G6PD deficiency foods to avoid, and other things you and/or your child should stay away from, in case of this condition.

G6PD DEFICIENCY FOODS TO AVOID

If you (or your child) are suffering from G6PD deficiency, these are some trigger foods you need to avoid:

FAVA BEANS

The primary food to avoid is fava beans. In fact, G6PD deficiency is also called favism.

Consuming fava beans (also known as broad beans) has been proven to trigger haemolytic anaemia in those with G6PD deficiency.

In fact, ingestion of any part of the fava bean plant, including inhalation of fava bean plant pollen, can cause haemolytic anaemia in G6PD-deficient individuals. Before triggering haemolytic anaemia, consumption of fava beans by those with G6PD deficiency can also cause other acute symptoms like headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting.

Also, if you use gluten-free flour, do make sure that it does not contain fava bean flour.

Since fava beans belong to the legume family, it has also been advised that all legumes (such as peas, lentils, or peanuts) be avoided for those suffering from this condition. But this has not been scientifically proven.

Do note that, you should avoid eating fava beans (broad beans) and their products, if you are breastfeeding and your baby has been diagnosed with G6PD deficiency,

BITTER MELON

Bitter melon is another food that is best avoided by those who are G6PD deficient, as it contains the same compound as fava beans that can cause haemolysis.

Though it's not commonly consumed due to its bitter nature, some supplements made from bitter melon are popular in treating diabetes. Hence it is best to avoid them too.

VITAMIN C SUPPLEMENTS

According to a study, high doses of vitamin C can lead to the destruction of red blood cells and cause haemolysis in G6PD-deficient persons.

The study did not have any warnings for those eating citrus fruits or other foods high in vitamin C, but stressed about avoiding Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) supplements.

AVOID THESE CHINESE HERBAL MEDICINES

According to dh.gov.hk, you should avoid using these Chinese herbal medicines, if you are G6PD-deficient.

  • Rhizoma Coptidis (Huang Lian)
  • Flos Lonicerae (Jin Yin Hua)
  • Flos Chimonanthi Praecocis (La Mei Hua)
  • Calculus Bovis (Niu Huang)
  • Margaritas (Pearl powder) (For example, over-the-counter drugs such as Bo Ying Compound which contains Margaritas)

AVOID THESE WESTERN MEDICINES

These medicines have been known to trigger red cell breakdown, and should hence be avoided by those with G6PD deficiency. Breastfeeding mummies should let doctors know about their child's condition before consuming them:

Aspirin

Antibiotics such as:

  • Nitrofurantoin
  • Nalidixic acid
  • Sulfamethoxazole

Antimalarials such as Primaquine

Antispasmodics such as Phenazopyridine

STAY AWAY FROM MOTHBALLS

Mothballs can contain a chemical known as naphthalene which can trigger haemolysis in people with G6PD deficiency.

This article was first published on the Asian parent.

More about
Children and Youth Health Tips Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
Toddler dies after mirror falls on her in fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport
Toddler dies after mirror falls on her in fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for &#039;land investment&#039;
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for 'land investment'
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Police investigating fake news being circulated about gang fights and activities in Singapore
Police investigating fake news being circulated about gang fights and activities in Singapore
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that&#039;ll make you wish you lived there
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that'll make you wish you lived there
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market

LIFESTYLE

5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24

Home Works

How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls&#039; performance in bikinis
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis

SERVICES