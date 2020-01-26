6 things to do during CNY if you're not visiting relatives

Chinese New Year visiting definitely has its pros: you get to see relatives you wouldn't know existed otherwise, and the food is fabulous.

But are you becoming unable to handle that one auntie asking you when you are getting hitched? Or if you're ever having a baby? Or (insert inappropriate question here)?

Sometimes you just need a break - whether it's from the Lunar New Year visiting or gorging on the usual treats, but if you've left booking that CNY getaway too late (let's face it: Flights are beyond exorbitant by now), don't fret!

Here are our choices of things to do in Singapore over the Chinese New Year long weekend this year.

1. PLAY MINI-GOLF

Putt your best foot forward at this newly-opened, two-storey Clarke Quay mini-golf club where you can imbibe while trying your hand at 27 differently-themed holes, with smile-inducing pop culture references ranging from Game of Thrones (said throne made of golf clubs, no less!) to The Simpsons, across three courses.

Besides Instagram-worthy backdrops at every turn, there's also a whimsical food and drink menu - check out their OTT candy-heavy cocktails like Sugar Caddy ($19++), which will almost make you forget those pineapple tarts.

Mini-golf sessions start from $16 per head for nine holes.

Where: Holey Moley is at 3B River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, Singapore 179024. Sessions can be booked at https://www.holeymoley.com.sg/booking

2. STAYCATION IN STYLE

Missed out on that long weekend getaway this year? A great staycay will just have to suffice.

You may still get those CNY #feels if you choose to put up at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, which is offering a Lunar New Year Escape package right in the heart of Chinatown.

The package is valid for bookings made from now till Jan 31 for stays between Jan 18 and Feb 8.

Perks include one-night accommodation in a room of your choice, wifi, COLLECTION CLUB access, daily champagne breakfast at the COLLECTION Club Lounge and buffet dinner at Lime restaurant for two persons.

A quick check for a stay starting Jan 25 showed rates starting from $618++ per night. Talk about starting the New Year on an indulgent note.

Where: PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering is at 3 Pickering Street, Singapore 058289.

Visit https://www.panpacific.com/en/hotels-and-resorts/pr-pickering.html to book your stay.

3. VISIT THE ISTANA

If you've never stepped into the grounds of the regal Istana, the official residence and office of the president of Singapore, now's your chance to poke your nose in.

The place typically holds an open house on selected public holidays and will be open on the second day of CNY.

Marvel at the flora and fauna adorning the vast grounds and look out for special performances which are often scheduled during Open House days.

General admission is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents, but other visitors will be required to pay a $2 entrance fee. And if you're feeling truly curious, tours of selected rooms in the Istana building are also available at a nominal charge.

Stay tuned to the Istana website for more details.

Where: Entry to the Istana is via the main gate on Orchard Road. More information is available here: https://www.istana.gov.sg/Visit-And-Explore/Istana-Open-House

4. GO FOR A THRILLING EXPERIENCE

Love an adrenaline rush? Check out the AJ Hackett bungy tower located at Sentosa. It is the only bungy tower in Singapore and is perfect for those who love the thrill of free-falling as you leap off at a height of 47m.

If you don't feel up to bungy-jumping by yourself, you can also get on the Giant Swing with up to two friends and swing towards the horizon at speeds of up to 120km/h.