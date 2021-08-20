6 things to take note of if you're planning to travel to Brunei or Germany via the new Vaccinated Travel Lane

After a long wait, we've finally gotten the green light to travel overseas without having to a serve stay-home notice (SHN).

Under the new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), Singapore residents can visit selected countries, starting with Brunei and Germany. Applications will open on Sept 1 and the VTL will take effect from Sept 8.

While we're sure some of you are stoked about the good news, there are some things you have to take note of before you retrieve your dusty passports. We've compiled some of the more important ones here for your reference.

1. You have to be fully vaccinated

Only fully-vaccinated people from Singapore, Brunei and Germany will be able to travel via the VTL.

They must have received the full regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna or other Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing.

Do note that individuals are only considered to be fully vaccinated 14 days after they've taken their second jab. Yes, this means that you can't hop onto a plane immediately after getting vaccinated.

2. Covid-19 testing regime will replace quarantine and SHN

Instead of serving quarantine, those travelling via the VTL will need to complete a rigorous testing regime consisting of four Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

These tests will be conducted within 48 hours of your flight to Singapore, on the day you arrive as well as day 3 and 7 after landing.

Before flying back to Singapore, you'll also have to register and pay for the PCR test that will be administered when you touch down at the airport.

When you're in Germany, you can get your PCR test done at the following places listed on Singapore's Ministry of Health website. For Brunei, you can refer to their list of approved clinics on the Brunei Darussalam Ministry of Health website.

3. Check requirements for entry to Germany and Brunei

Like Singapore, every country has their own set of Covid-19 rules that you need to adhere to during your stay.

The regulations are constantly evolving, so you should keep yourself updated on the changes, especially a few days before your trip.

Within Germany itself, there are different Covid-19 rules for different areas.

For instance, to dine-in in Berlin, tourists are expected to wear face masks and provide a recent negative Covid-19 test report or proof of vaccination.

You can also participate in excursions, city tours and visit tourist attractions as long as you comply with the extensive hygiene guidelines and present a recent negative Covid-19 test report or proof of vaccination.

Meanwhile, Brunei has imposed stricter control measures until Aug 21, after which, a new set of restrictions will be announced.

4. Don't book the wrong flight home

When booking your flight to Singapore, make sure that is a designated VTL flight or you'll have to serve SHN upon your return.

As of now, the airlines that offer VTL flights are Singapore Airlines, Royal Brunei Airlines and Lufthansa.

You can check out the flights of the respective airlines' websites.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Singapore Airlines

5. Make sure you have these documents

Travel isn't as fuss-free as before. Now, you'll need to prepare a few more documents aside from your passport.

This includes your vaccination certificate that can be in either digital or print form and a negative Covid-19 PCR test report.

6. You can't take public transport to your declared self-isolation accommodation

Unfortunately, you can't simply just load all your luggage onto the MRT train or bus to go home. Only private vehicles such as taxis or private-hire cars are allowed for the safety of everyone.

melissateo@asiaone.com