6 things to take note of when choosing the ideal resale flat

Since September 2019, the amount of grants given to Singaporeans and Permanent Residents buying resale flats is now at an all-time high.

The Enhanced CPF Housing Grant gives resale flat buyers the same means-tested grant quantum as BTO homebuyers of up to $80,000. There are also resale flat specific grants like the Family Grant of up to $50,000 (for first time buyers) and Proximity Housing Grant of up to $30,000 (for those living near/with their parents/child).

This increase in potential grants, coupled with the relatively stable prices of HDB flat in the resale market makes the prospect of buying a resale flat even more attractive for Singaporeans. However, choosing the right resale flat poses additional challenges, compared to a BTO unit.

Here's are 6 tips to help you make a most informed decision when making your resale flat purchase.

#1 CHECK THE REMAINING LEASE OF THE FLAT

Every BTO flat comes with a fresh 99-year lease. For resale flats, however, have differing length of leases remaining.

Therefore, you should make a point to check the remaining lease of the flat, and to consider if the flat is worth the price you are going to pay.

To check the remaining lease of the flat you intend to move in, you can make use of HDB Map Services under "Housing" option, enter the postal code or address of the flat, and you should be able to check the remaining lease.

#2 CHECK THE ETHNIC INTEGRATION POLICY (EIP) AND SINGAPORE PR (SPR) QUOTAS



Before buying a resale flat, please check that you are well within the ethnic quota (and SPR quota for non-Malaysian PRs) of the block and neighbourhood.

If you and your spouse are of different ethnicities, you can choose to classify your household's ethnicity according to the race stated on the NRIC of either co-owner. Note that your selected ethnicity will be applied when you sell your flat in the resale market subsequently.

The EIP and SPR quotas are updated on the first day of every month. As the quotas will affect any resale applications in that month, you might get a different result if you submit your application later after too much time has elapsed.

To check the eligibility of buying a resale flat of a particular block or neighbourhood, you can use the HDB e-Service.

#3 EVALUATE THE AMENITIES AND SURROUNDINGS AROUND THE FLAT YOU'RE EYEING

When choosing a resale flat, do take note of your lifestyle and evaluate what amenities you require that will complement it.

For instance, some would like to live near supermarkets for convenience or transport amenities for connectivity. For couples with kids, they are usually inclined to move to close proximity of their preferred primary school for their child.

You could make trips to visit at different times of day (morning, noon and evening), to get a better sense of the ambient noise level. Flats located near major roads tend to be noisier during rush hour or even late at night, while schools tend to get livelier in the day during school-term.

#4 CHECK FOR LOANSHARK GRAFFITI AND OBSERVE NEIGHBOURING UNITS

If a flat has been a target of loansharks, the seller will probably attempt to clear any visible traces before the viewing. However, you may still notice graffiti at the corridors of surrounding levels and units, as well as the void deck and stairs.

Also, look out for any fresh coat of paint and observe closely for any signs of graffiti under the paintwork.