6 thoughtful perspectives from Jade Seah

It was Jade Seah’s birthday two days ago (the leggy presenter and content creator turned 38!). In celebration of our resident columnist’s special day, we’ve rounded up some of the thoughtful perspectives she has shared with Her World readers that are worth adopting.

1. On money

“It taught me that money is simply a means – it should not be the end goal. These days, I see it as a route to freedom – to be able to eat, drink and experience the things that my heart desires. I spend on experiences that I love, like wakeboarding – and on those whom I love, such as taking my folks out to eat or buying nice things for them.”

2. On minimalism

“I’ve learnt that minimalism isn’t about deprivation. It’s about appreciating each and every entity in our lives, so that we choose only the best, and the things that spark joy each time (take that, Marie Kondo!) – and thus, we need no excess.”

3. On leadership

“The best leaders are aware of their strengths and inadequacies. They are able to effectively delegate tasks in areas where they fall short. The greatest lesson I learnt is to first practise self-leadership. Because life and work are so intertwined now, it’s essential to set one’s own course, follow it, and correct it along the way, in order to be an effective leader.”

4. On mindfulness

“Be fully present in each moment. I’ve learnt to put away my phone, to really listen and spend time with loved ones, and to immerse myself in something I enjoy, such as sports. To be fully engaged is when we experience what is known as a “state of flow”, and being in this state regularly is vital to our well-being.”

5. On journalling

“Writing a diary has helped me to understand myself: my real dreams, hopes, fears and insecurities, and true values. The easiest way is to write whatever comes to mind. Write about anything that happened, and how it made you feel.”

6. On relationships

“Relationships are one of the largest contributors to human happiness. Pick quality over quantity. Real connections, the courage to be vulnerable, and knowing one is loved, heard and supported are the things that set happy people apart.”

