7 tingkat dinner delivery services that are affordable, convenient for working parents

It's hard enough trying to finish all your work on time. much less being able to cook dinner every night or prepare meals for your family.

Tingkat delivery services have become more popular, delivering freshly made food right at your doorstep every night.

It's fuss-free, cheap and delicious. What's not to like?

Choosing the right tingkat is important as it's going to be feeding you everyday. We've only gathered the best for you to choose from here:

1. HAPPY MAMAPAPA CATERING

PHOTO: Happy MamaPapa Catering

Subscription package: From $480 for two persons for a 20-day lunch or dinner package, for three dishes and a soup. Steamed rice is an additional $10 per person for 20 days, while their specialty rice goes for $30 per person for 20 days.

Trial package: From $82 for one person for a 7-day trial, for either three dishes and a soup.

Delivery days and rescheduling: Delivery available every day. To skip a delivery day, call them two working days in advance.

Special dietary requests: Accommodating ─ you can request for no seafood or fish, non-spicy food, or even boneless fish.

Happy MamaPapa Catering's food aren't just delicious and convenient, they are nutritious too.

Founded to provide meals that meet the daily recommended of nutrition elderlies need, all of their dishes are created with less salt, oil, no added MSG, and made easily digestible.

Their three-dishes-and-a-soup package generally include a veggie dish, two meaty dishes (like pork trotter with vinegar and silver bait fish omelette) and a double-boiled soup.

The best part? They deliver all year round ─ even on weekends and public holidays ─ so you can care for your parents' or grandparents' nutritional needs even when you are away from them.

For more details, check out Happy MamaPapa Catering here.

2. SAVOURY CATERING

PHOTO: Savoury Catering

Subscription package: From $278.20 for two persons for a 20-day dinner package, for either three dishes and a soup, or four dishes. Steamed rice is an additional $12 per person for 20 days.

Trial package: From $150.87 for two persons for a 10-day trial, for either three dishes and a soup, or four dishes.

Delivery days and rescheduling: Only weekdays, excluding public holidays. To skip a delivery day, call one day in advance, before 4pm.

Special dietary requests: Quite accommodating, contact them for any dietary need

Savory Kitchen’s meals aren’t only convenient and affordable, they’re healthy and delicious too. With dishes similar to what you might find at a Chinese economy rice stall ─ but definitely tastier and fresher, without the greasy sense of ‘sameness’.

The three-dishes-and-a-soup package generally include a veggie dish, two meaty dishes (like fried chicken and dumplings) and a soup.

You can choose to rate the food each day. You’ll also receive an SMS message of each day’s menu in the afternoon, giving you something to look forward to for when you get home!

Visit them here for more information.

3. YEYEAH DELIGHTS

Subscription package: Dependent on the different plans available. From $520 for two persons for a 20-day Family Meal Plan and $600 for two for a 20-day Weight Loss Plan.

Trial package: From $130 for two persons for a 5-day trial for the Family Meal Plan

Delivery days and rescheduling: Delivers twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays. To change delivery date provide 3 working days’ notice prior to delivery date.

Special dietary requests: Chargeable depending on meal plan selected.

Halal-certified Yeyeah Delights has a goal to provide nutritious, well-portioned meals. They offer different food plans for busy families, those trying to lose weight, soup plans and even confinement plans for mothers.

Each meal is pre-portioned and calorie controlled, making sure that you stay lean and healthy. Yeyeah Delights not only keeps you fit but makes sure every meal is delicious and satisfactory too. With dishes like sesame crusted baked chicken fingers and baked maple soy glazed salmon, you’ll keep going back for more.

These dietician approved meal plans are blast chilled and can be kept for up to 3 days. The company donates a meal to Children’s Aid Society for every meal purchased.

Visit them at their website for more details.

4. RONNIE'S KITCHEN

Subscription package: From $256.80 for two persons for a 20-day lunch or dinner package, for either three dishes and a soup, or four dishes, with no rice, or $291.04 with rice included.

Trial package: From $74.90 for two persons for a 5-day trial, for either three dishes and a soup, or four dishes, both without rice.

Delivery days and rescheduling: Only weekdays, excluding public holidays. To skip a delivery day, call one day in advance.

Special dietary requests: Not possible.

Specialising in Chinese dishes, Ronnie Kitchen prizes quality and ensures you’ll get a great meal delivered straight to your home.

Boasting of a wide selection of dishes, customers are able to decide and choose the dishes they prefer for each meal.

The generous servings and balanced mix of carbs, proteins and veggies make Ronnie Kitchen one of the top Chinese caterers in Singapore. When you’re craving other cuisines, don’t worry! Ronnie Kitchen is pretty flexible, just call one day in advance to change the delivery date.

They deliver to most areas in Singapore except condos and landed properties, so make sure to check the delivery route before ordering!

Visit them here for more information.

5. LEXIN CATERING

Subscription package: From $247.70 for two persons for a 20-day Family Deluxe plan and $287.70 for two persons for a 20-day Asian Delights meal plan.

Trial package: From $79.50 for two persons for a 5-day Family Deluxe plan and $89.50 for two persons for a 5-day Asian Delights meal plan (applicable to new customers only).

Delivery days and rescheduling: Only weekdays, excluding public holidays.

Special dietary requests: Dishes are customisable.

Le Xin Catering offers two packages you can choose from: Family Deluxe or Asian Delight − both for a span of 20 days. Promising local favourites like Hainanese Chicken Rice, Thai Style Pineapple Rice and Sambal Fried Rice all at your doorstep.

Their menu is provided on their first day of deliver but they will be more than happy to customise their dishes according to your dietary requirements upon request.

Le Xin Catering also guarantees that all their meals are low in cholesterol, low in salt, use pure vegetable oil and contain no MSG.

Visit them here for more details.

6. KIM'S KITCHEN

PHOTO: Facebook/Kim's Kitchen

Subscription package: From $260 for two persons for a 20-day lunch or dinner package, for either three dishes and a soup, or four dishes. Steamed rice is additional $16.05 per person for 20 days.

Trial package: From $80+ for a 8-day trial for Single Meal for two, for either three dishes and a soup, or four dishes.

Delivery days and rescheduling: Only weekdays. To skip a delivery day, call one day in advance, before 11am.

Special dietary requests: Quite accommodating - you can request for non-spicy food, or for boneless fish.

Promising quality food made with love, Kim's Kitchen has been providing delivery services since 2000. A family business, this company has since grown a loyal following with home delivery and catering services.

The menu is updated every 2 weeks to make sure customers are able to have a variety of tasty and flavourful dishes. Steamed fish with ginger and pear and white fungus soup in pork broth are but some of Kim's Kitchen's dishes.

There's even a 'Healthy Meals' section you can order from and choose your dishes if you want a healthier option.

Generous portions enough for the biggest eaters and it's affordable prices make it a no-brainer to keep ordering!

Visit their website to find out more.

7. KCK FOOD

Subscription package: From $246.10 for two persons for a 20-day dinner package, for either three dishes and a soup, or four dishes. Steamed rice is an additional $14 per person for 20 days. The service is halal certified.

Trial package: From $144.45 for two persons for a 10-day trial, for either three dishes and a soup, or four dishes.

Delivery days and rescheduling: Delivery only on weekdays, except on Public Holidays.

Special dietary requests: Not available.

KCK Food Catering isn't new to the scene, having been around since 1991, rest assured that their service and food are top quality.

From just $5.25/day (min 2 pax) for their 20-day-trial, a variety of dishes ranging from seafood, chicken and veggies can be found waiting at your doorstep. KCK does not offer rice in their packages so remember to cook your own!

Dishes are healthier and contain low salt. Customers can also request to use eco-friendly wares when ordering to save the environment.

KCK only delivers to specific areas, check here to see if you're one of them.

This article was first published in Her World .