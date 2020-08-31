6 tips to make moving to, from or within Singapore way easier

Moving is regularly listed as one of the most stressful life events – after losing a loved one or your job.

Whether you’re relocating across town or flying back home due to Covid-19, these 6 tips by professional organiser Nathalie Ricaud take the hassle out of moving.

Through her company, Get Organised & Beyond, Nathalie has helped many families in Singapore organise their moves, so they can settle into a more peaceful place to call home.

Read on to see what she recommends:

1. Create a master plan

Even if your move is precipitous (i.e., you lose your Employment Pass), you’ll save time and stress later if you take an hour to list everything that needs to be done.

Set deadlines – by working backward from the moving date – and look at which tasks could be delegated. (Tip: Note them into your planner or e-calendar). Then, monitor your plan, weekly at first, then daily as you get closer to the moving date.

2. Make lists

Lists keep you on track. Here are some sample ones to make:

Parties to notify of the move and contracts to terminate, transfer and/or open

Inventory list of important household items with estimated values for insurance purposes

If relocating internationally, items that require air-shipping while you wait for your container

Packing supplies needed, if you are packing them yourself

Items to be returned to your landlord and home repairs to be done

Basic cleaning products and tools needed once everything has been packed

3. Consolidate info

PHOTO: Unsplash

Designate one folder to hold all vital records and information related to the move, including: quotations, invoices and receipts; children school records if they’re changing schools; medical records and referrals if you’re changing doctors; regulations regarding pets’ transfer; floor map of your new home, etc.

Keep it easily accessible until you’re settled into your new home.

4. Delegate

A move is made up of a lot of tasks. And, every little bit of help counts! Think of your spouse – can he or she apply for mail redirection online? Get your children to purge broken or no longer used toys. Put your domestic helper into a taxi and have her deliver items for donation.

Do a cost-benefit analysis, and consider engaging third-party providers such as cleaning and repair companies to help you return your home to its original condition – and get a higher chance of getting your deposit back.

5. Don't drag the excess

Let go of what you no longer use, need or love. It’ll save you packaging and moving costs, as well as packing and unpacking time.

Start with items that are a no-brainer for you to part with: expired food and cosmetics, food containers without matching lids, single or hole-ridden socks, outdated travel guides, and so on.

Then, take a serious look at items that won’t support your future life – such as summer dresses that are only suitable for a tropical climate.

Take into consideration that selling takes time, especially for a summer or December relocation, when you’ll be competing with other expats.

An open house, or a garage, yard or stoop sale is the most efficient solution, if you’ve got plenty of small items to sell. If you’re planning to sell online, set a minimum amount under which to donate various items.

6. Pack (and unpack!) strategically

PHOTO: Unsplash