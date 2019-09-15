6 types of parenting styles and how they affect kids

Read also

These parents make it clear that they are in charge, and will hold kids accountable when they don't do what's expected. However, they are more likely to use respectful parenting and positive discipline techniques instead of strict punishments.

Even though they set high standards for their kids, they also make sure to give their children plenty of guidance to help achieve their goals.

They are also flexible when they see that the structure is not working. For example, authoritative parents might make adjustments to their kids' feeding and sleeping schedules depending on what works best for their little ones.

How it affects kids:

Studies have frequently shown that, children raised with authoritative parenting style tend to be happy, independent, self-controlled, and achievement-oriented. These children usually have a good relationship with their parents. They are more likely to discuss their feelings with their parents and seek advice from them.

According to Lisa Damour, Ph.D., author of Under Pressure, "Research consistently demonstrates that the children of authoritative parents are more likely to enjoy positive relationships with their peers, to do well in school, and to become independent and self-sufficient than children whose parents take an authoritarian, permissive, or neglectful approach."

PERMISSIVE PARENTING

What it is:

Permissive parents are warm, loving, nurturing, and responsive to their kids' needs, but tend to be lenient and inconsistent in the rules and discipline department. Even if they set rules, they rarely enforce them.