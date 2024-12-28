6 ultra-private condos in Singapore with no next-door neighbours

As Jean Paul Sartre famously wrote (and is famously misquoted), hell is other people. Some of us are naturally communal and like to hear the neighbour's pets, children, relatives, etc. wandering by. But just as many of us have had bad experiences with neighbours, or have the kind of job where you just need quiet once you're home. If you have the financial means to make that happen, there are indeed condos in Singapore where the neighbour count (on your floor) is zero:

1. Skypark @ Somerset

Skypark @ Somerset is a 56-unit development along 22 St. Thomas Walk, which was completed in 2010. This luxury project is built for those who want almost landed-like standards: there's less emphasis on common areas (it's not on a big piece of land), and everything is given over to the large units, with no neighbours for each one.

This is a very unusual condo (we've highlighted it before here) but in short, there are just 56 units here and every unit is served by a private lift which opens up to a "common" area. This area is supposed to be accessible, but given it is right outside your unit no one else in the right mind would be here in the first place. This means that you get a significantly big outdoor deck for free (which your maintenance fee is supposed to cover.

Each unit here is a combination of a three and one-bedder (so effectively a four-bedder that's 3,385 sq. ft.). You enter each unit through the outdoor deck, so it's a good option for multi-generational families who want to still have a good deal of privacy.

The downside is this project was developed in 2010, and because these were separate units, buyers just bought them under separate titles. But in 2011 when ABSD was introduced, this meant that to buy a 4-bedder today, you would have to pay ABSD on the second unit.

In any case, if you can get past the ownership issues, this project is roughly equidistant between Great World and Somerset. It is quite deep in the St. Thomas private enclave though, so you do have to drive or cab out. Besides that, you're minutes away from the main Orchard Road shopping belt, or Great World City.

The high quantum, plus a large number of surrounding luxury condos, makes Skypark @ Somerset less enticing from an investment perspective. But for own-stay use, the lack of neighbours helps to differentiate it quite well.

2. Boulevard Vue

Another Orchard area condo, Boulevard Vue is a boutique luxury (28-unit) condo completed in 2013. As you might expect with a low-count, highly exclusive project, transactions are few and far between. There was, however, a jaw-dropping $15.5 million transaction for a unit here in January 2023, for a unit with a gigantic 4,424 sq. ft. From a privacy standpoint, every unit is on a its own floor — so you won't have any neighbours to speak of.

That said, available floor plans show a somewhat unusual curved layout, particularly in the master bedroom. This might appeal if you like more exotic layouts, but sticklers for old-fashioned, squarish layouts may not like this.

Location-wise, Boulevard Vue is in a cul-de-sac at the end of Cuscaden Walk, which amplifies the sense of privacy. You can walk out to the main Orchard belt from here though, even if it's a little deep in; Boulevard Vue is just behind Wheelock Place and ION Orchard, where the Orchard MRT station (NSL, TEL) is located).

3. 32 Gilstead

The name of this condo is exactly its address, 32 Gilstead Road. This condo has only 14 units; once it's completed in 2026, it's likely to be the most exclusive — and the priciest — condo in the Novena area. The 14 units are all around 4,200+ sq. ft., with transaction amounts this year being in the range of $14.4 to $14.6 million. Each unit is a four-bedder, and the size is sufficient to rival some landed homes.

The surroundings are very private, and the picture windows, rooftop infinity pool, and landscaping are built to take advantage of the greenery. Novena is generally a dense urban area, so this makes for a unique oasis in the middle of a dense urban neighbourhood.

This project is located deep in the Gilstead Road private enclave, so you will need to drive out for most needs. It is, nonetheless, just a few minute's drive from United Square Mall and Velocity Mall. From this location, it's less than a 10-minute drive to the Orchard Road shopping belt (although traffic congestion can get quite bad in Novena/Newton).

Overall, this is good for those who want to live in the Novena/Newton stretch, but without the congestion and noise typical to the area. It's a hefty price tag to pay for that though, comparable to many options in Orchard itself — that's a comparison that might weigh on buyers' decisions.

4. Hana

Hana is a 29-unit condo completed in 2014. It's located just across the road from the Conrad Hotel, close to Tanglin Mall. Compacted into a single block, relatively little is known about this project. Besides having no neighbours for each unit, the home sizes — based on visible listings — can be up to 3,500+ sq. ft. for four-bedders.

Hana is one of the closest projects to Tanglin Mall, and the nearby Tanglin Shopping Centre. You can also walk over to Forum The Shopping Mall from here, in just a few minutes. Recent revamps to this location, such as the transformation of the former Ming Arcade, and the gradual changes to Orchard Towers, are likely to benefit this project in the long term.

Hana is also very close to Orchard Boulevard MRT (TEL), which is just one stop from the Orchard MRT station itself.

Like the Colonnade nearby, this condo seems to only be available for rental.

5. One Robin

One Robin has only 14 units and was completed in 2009. From available floor plans, at least some of these units (penthouses) are dual-storey. One Robin is right along Bukit Timah Road, and just a stroll away from the Stevens MRT station (DTL, TEL).

This location makes it viable for both own-stay use and as a rental asset. Tenants who want access to Orchard or the CBD, but don't want to use a car, have good public transport access from this project, whilst the low unit count maintains the sense of exclusivity. The only drawback we can see is proximity to the road, and a place of worship just next door.

For own-stay use, families will likely appreciate the proximity to several high-profile schools. Singapore Chinese Girls', and ACS are all within one kilometre.

Transactions are few and far between; but the last transaction in July 2023 reached $1,572 psf, for a 3,499 sq. ft. unit (a quantum of around $5.5 million). It's unlikely to get much lower than this, given the school's access and proximity to Bukit Timah.

6. Cliveden at Grange

This is the largest of our projects on this list, with 110 units. Cliveden was completed in 2011 and is widely recognised for its circular architecture — a somewhat uncommon choice in the current era. Units here are typically upward of 2,100 sq.ft., with some penthouse units coming close to 4,400 sq. ft. Transactions from December 2023 reached $1,777 psf, or about $5.05 million for a 2,842 sq. ft. unit.

One thing to note about the layouts though, is that circular structures can be a challenge in terms of the interior. Whilst they provide good panoramic views, they do tend to require more custom work; and some homeowners may prefer more traditional squarish/rectangular layouts.

Cliveden is within walking distance of Orchard Boulevard, so this might appeal to foreign tenants who don't want to have their own car. Otherwise, it's likely just a five-minute drive to get to the Orchard shopping belt.

For more on less common condo projects, or in-depth reviews of new and resale properties alike, follow us on Stacked. If you'd like to get in touch for a more in-depth consultation, you can do so here.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.