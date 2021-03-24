6 ways being outdoors improves your health

Along with exercise and a good diet, heading outdoors can actually do wonders for your health. Not only does the experience make you feel better physically, your mental health also reaps the benefits of being outside, especially when you're surrounded by nature.

Read on to find out some of the great things about being outdoors for longer. Just don't forget your sun protection while you're at it!

1. Lowers stress levels

PHOTO: Pexels

Whether it's walking through a park on the way home or simply making an effort to go on a hike on the weekends, being out and about in nature increases your happiness by tenfold.

2. Increases soul and mental energy

PHOTO: Pexels

When you're stuck in the office staring at your computer all the time, it's easier for your mind to reach a mental slump. Being outdoors revitalises your soul and mental energy.

3. Helps you sleep better

PHOTO: Pexels

Getting enough good sleep is an inherent problem for us all but as it turns out, getting enough sunlight could actually help you sleep better.

Sunlight triggers the release of serotonin, a chemical that helps you sleep better!

4. Improves your creativity

PHOTO: Pexels

In a study done with 56 participants on a hike, it was revealed that half the group that completed a creativity test after the hike did better than those who completed before.

That's because being out and about gives your mind a break from the daily use of technology and lets it get inspired.

5. It'll help boost your immune system

PHOTO: Pexels

When you're outdoors, it's easier to feel more relaxed and gives your body a chance to recover from small health problems like recovering from a flu or a cold.

You also get the vitamins your body needs to rest better at night when outdoors!

6. You'll get fresher air for your lungs

PHOTO: Unsplash

It might seem hard to believe but indoor air pollution is a lot worst than outdoors. That's because, with indoor air pollution, it's harder to detect where it's coming from and your air could even be polluted from various household products like the cleaning solution you're using!

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.