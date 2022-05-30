6 ways this exhibition makes sustainability fun for kids

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

You probably know that the Marina Barrage is a pretty cool spot to hang out with the fam — whether you want to have picnic and chill, cycle about, or fly a kite on the Green Roof.

But did you know that it is also home to a fun and interactive gallery that highlights Singapore's sustainability efforts?

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

The Sustainable Singapore Gallery at level two of the Marina Barrage showcases how our Little Red Dot is coping with climate change, and our nation's efforts to become completely sustainable.

We booked a tour of the gallery (it's free), and found that there are plenty of fun and interactive exhibits for kids to learn through play.

Here's what you can expect:

Before you step into the exhibition…

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

The visit begins just outside the entrance, with a magnificent view of the Marina Barrage.

Conceptualised by the late Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew in 1987, this project not only alleviates flooding in the city, but also provides water storage, and triples as a recreation space.

Fun for kids: A working model of the dam that shows how the entire system works.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Zone A: Red Dot

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

It is projected that by 2100, sea levels would have risen 1m, temperatures would have increased by 4.6°C, and there would be lots (and lots) more rain — scary stuff, but Singapore is ready.

Tap on the touchscreens at the Singapore's Climate Action Plan exhibit to find out our strategies to address climate change.

Fun for kids: Touchscreens that play videos and info about climate change and Singapore's Climate Action Plan.

Zone B: From The First Drop

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Running water is so accessible and readily available, it's easy to take it for granted and hard to believe that it's such a precious resource — but it's easy to teach the little ones with a multi-touchscreen exhibit that explains various aspects of our water-supply story, from our four national taps to NEWater.

There's also a massive life-sized replica of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System, an underground "superhighway" that transports used water to cleaning centres.

Look inside it to view an AR video that shows how it works.

Fun for kids: Step inside the life-sized massive Deep Tunnel Sewerage System replica.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Zone C: A First World Oasis

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Our cities and heartlands incorporate plenty of green and blue spaces in the form of natural parks and waterways — another vision by then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Here, you'll be greeted by a massive touchscreen depicting the Active, Beautiful, Clean (ABC) Waters Programme, which aims to transform our reservoirs, lakes and parks into spaces for all to enjoy.

Fun for kids: Learn about our native trees and flowers (like the specimen on the back of our $5 note) by growing virtual plants and sliding rotoscopes.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Zone D: City of the Future

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

This next zone highlights smart tech that helps to build a sustainable city. Here you will find a panel of fans that only activate when you stand near them, and a sliding-wall exhibit that gives you a tour of a future smart home.

Fun for kids: There's a bunch of stationary bikes here that kids can ride.

Their action will be reflected on-screen, as they "cycle" through Ang Mo Kio learning about environmentally friendly modes of transport. Our tour guide tells us that kids love to "race" each other on the bikes to see who is fastest.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Zone E: The Journey to Zero

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

This area highlights recycling and Singapore's efforts towards being a Zero Waste Nation.

What really stands out s a 3m tall sculpture made completely out of waste materials contributed by the pupils of River Valley Primary School.

Fun for kids: Play various mini-games to learn about what can be recycled, how to reduce food wastage, and where our waste ends up (Answer: The Semakau Landfill).

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Zone F: Future Tense

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

The final zone sums up the entire gallery and leaves us with a reminder: That everyone needs to play their part to help achieve a Sustainable Singapore.

Before you leave, the fam can pose for a photo at a trick-eye style exhibit of the Singapore skyline.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

The Sustainable Singapore Gallery is free to enter, but you should book a slot before you make the trip.

Tip: Visit in the later afternoon so you can catch the sunset from Marina Barrage.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.