6 women tell us about the best $200 they've ever spent

How much and how far will two hundred dollars get you? For some it’s a lunch, for others it’s a bag they have to budget for.

While 200 might seem like an arbitrary number (icentennial not), we thought it’d be interesting to find out from modern women what value they placed on two hundred dollars and which spend has meant the most to them.

XIN HUI HELDER-ENG, 37, FOUNDER OF SUGARQUOTED (SOCIAL MEDIA AGENCY)

PHOTO: Her World Online

Best $200 I ever spent was for a 10-class pass to my first yoga class 15 years ago.

I was on my first job, so $200 was like 10 per cent of my pay, okay!

I had twisted my knee wakeboarding, and the doc recommended I rest, and only do low impact activities like yoga.

So I just went to the nearest studio, I didn't care if I liked it or had a rapport with the instructors; I didn't even ask for a free trial class.

I just signed up for 10 classes, knowing that once it's paid for, it'll translate to commitment. Fast forward to today, and I now practise daily and am a yoga teacher at Yoga Lab Singapore.

SHANNON KALAYANAMITR, 41, PARTNER AT GOBI PARTNERS

PHOTO: Her World Online

It was the decision to streak my hair platinum like Rogue from X-men, or even Cruella de Vil.