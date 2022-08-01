60 cars showcased in No Time to Die movie will be auctioned off at a Christie's charity auction

Ever fancied getting yourself an actual movie car?

Good news as 60 cars which include Ranger Rovers and Jaguars from the movie No Time to Die, will be auctioned off during an upcoming Christie's auction to mark 60 years of James Bond films.

Two Defenders and a Range Rover Sport SVR will be offered, led by a Defender 110 famed for its all-terrain stunt scenes in the film.

Its sale will benefit the British Red Cross humanitarian organisation. It even possesses a unique 007 VIN, which is a reference to the famous British spy.

Other highlights include a Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition, created by the SV Bespoke division and inspired by the specifications of the Defenders in No Time to Die.

It also has a unique '60 Years of Bond' logo etched on the instrument panel end cap. A Ranger Rover Sport SVR stunt car which starred in a high-speed chase will also be offered.

The two-part charity sale will feature a total of 60 lots in total, with the online sale being open for bidding from Sept 15, 2022 until James Bond Day on Oct 5, 2022.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.