60 times Singapore made the world take notice

Every so often, Singapore pops up on the global stage. These moments remind us that our Little Red Dot isn't just a blip on the map, but a force to be reckoned with.

Whether it's flying the flag in unexpected arenas, helping other nations in need, or breaking new ground, Singapore continues to punch above its weight.

Truth is, we have achieved so much across so many fields that it's impossible to list all our triumphs, but to celebrate Singapore's 60th birthday this year, we've rounded up 60 feats that show just how far Singapore and Singaporeans have come.

Sports and athletics

1. Maximilian Maeder won the bronze medal in kitefoiling at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He was only 17 years old, becoming Singapore's youngest Olympic medalist.

2. Yip Pin Xiu secured double golds in the 50m and 100m backstroke S2 at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, achieving this feat at three consecutive Games.

3. Jeralyn Tan clinched Singapore's first-ever boccia medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics with a silver in the women's individual BC1 event.

4. Farhanna Farid set her ninth deadlift world record in two years with a 209kg lift at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in Jun 2024.

5. Darren Ong Wei Siong won the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Viper Championship in Mar 2025, becoming the first Singaporean to win a PBA Tour event.

6. Veronica Shanti Pereira won gold in the 200m sprint at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou (which was held on Sep 2023), and the 100m and 200m sprint at the 2023 Asian Championships in Bangkok. She also holds the 200m SEA Games record (22.69s) and the 200m Asian Championships games record (22.70s).

7. Zeanne Law Zhi Ning was named the 2023 International Wushu Federation Wushu Taolu Rising Star of the Year. This was thanks to her gold medal win in Women's Taijiquan during her debut at the World Wushu Championships 2023 and securing the silver medal in the Women's Duilian event with teammates Kimberly Ong Li Ling and Zoe Tan Zi Yi.

8. Stephenie Chen qualified for the Paris Olympics in canoe sprint by finishing 3rd in the Women K1 500m event at the ACC Canoe Sprint Asian Championship in Apr 2024, marking Singapore's return to the sport since 2012.

9. Caroline Chew secured a spot in dressage at the Paris Olympics, continuing her trailblazing journey in equestrian sports after making history as the first Singaporean to compete in dressage at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

10. Amita Berthier and Kiria Tikanah qualified for the Paris Olympics in fencing, representing Singapore in foil and epee respectively.

11. Shannon Tan earned a place in golf at the Paris Olympics, showcasing Singapore's growing presence in the sport. She secured a win on the Ladies European Tour at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in Feb 2024.

12. Saiyidah Aisyah qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics in rowing, continuing her legacy as Singapore's pioneering rower following her debut showing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

13. Ryan Lo is the reigning sailing champion of the ILCA 7 class at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. He competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics.

14. Kabir Anurag became the first Singaporean to join Alpine's Formula One academy in Apr 2024 at 17 years old. The teenager currently competes in the Italian Formula 4 championships, the first stage of the pathway towards Formula One.

15. Loh Kean Yew became the 2021 Men's singles badminton champion, the first Singaporean to attain this feat. He recently won the bronze medal at the 2025 Badminton Asian Championships in Ningbo, China.

16. Soh Rui Yong is a two-time SEA Games gold medalist in 2015 (Singapore) and 2017 (Kuala Lumpur). He set the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon in a full suit, finishing the 2025 London Marathon with a time of 2 hours 39 minutes.

17. Feng Tianwei was conferred the David Dixon Award, becoming the first Singaporean and table tennis player to receive the outstanding athlete award at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

18. The Singapore national football team reached the semifinals of the 2024 Asean Championship semifinals, losing to eventual winners Vietnam. Singapore last won this major Southeast Asian football tournament in 2012.

19. Lion City Sailors became the first Singaporean football club to reach the finals of an Asian club football continental tournament. They will play the 2025 ACL Champions League 2 finals against Sharjah FC.

20. Muhammad Taqi Aljaafari Jahari served as a VAR official at the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup, the only Southeast Asian in the role.

21. Amanda Lee won the 2022 NPC Worldwide British Bodybuilding Championships, earning an IFBB pro card. In 2025, she finished 4th at the IFBB Pro Taiwan Pro Show and among the top 5 at World of Monsterzym 10 in South Korea.

22. Alice Shi, Rachael Leong, and Tara Nur Ibrahim represented Singapore in equestrian at the Princess's Cup 2022. Alice finished second in the individual category.

23. Singapore bowlers Shayna Ng and Cherie Tan won gold and silver respectively at the 2021 IBF World Bowling Championships in Dubai, Saudi Arabia.

24. The Singapore men's water polo team won gold at the 2023 SEA Games, while the Singapore women's water polo team competed for the first time at the World Aquatics Championships in 2024.

25. The Singapore women's hockey team won the 2025 Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia.

26. The Singapore skydiving team picked up four medals (one gold, two silvers and one bronze) at the 2025 World Indoor Skydiving Championships in Charleroi, Belgium.

Arts and culture

27. Singer-songwriter Tanya Chua won Best Original Song at the 2024 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards in Busan, South Korea for Learn To Live Again, the theme for Taiwanese drama Imperfect Us.

28. Homegrown botanical design studio This Humid House clinched first prize at the 2024 Flora International Flower Festival in Spain with their installation Between Magnolias.

29. Chai Yee Wei's Wonderland and Kelvin Tong's A Year Of No Significance were named Most Anticipated Chinese-Language Films at the 2024 Golden Rooster Awards.

30. Brandon Khoo became the first Singaporean and the first Asian nominated for the 2024 Drumeo Awards. He was nominated in the TikTok Drummer of the Year category.

31. Renee Yadav won first prize at the 2024 Korea International Harp Competition, outperforming 29 competitors from 12 countries in the Young Professional category.

32. Lakshmi Mohanbabu's sculptures were launched to the International Space Station in Mar 2022, set to be part of the Moon Gallery in 2025.

33. Shabir became the first Singaporean to sign with Sony Music India and had his song "Aayizhai" played across India on World Music Day, 21 Jun 2021.

34. Singapore Ballet has performed at Le Temps d'Aimer la Danse a Biarritz in France, Mexico's Festival Internacional Cervantino, Chang Mu Arts Festival in Korea, and Philippines Festival of Dance.

35. In September 2024, Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun was appointed the principal conductor and artistic adviser of the Halle, a 165-year-old symphony orchestra based in Manchester, UK.

36. Singapore showcased its visual arts prowess at the 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, marking its 11th participation.

Tech achievements

37. Ella, a robot barista developed by Singapore start-up Crown Digital, is brewing coffee at Tokyo and Yokohama stations, two of the busiest railway hubs in Japan. Ella's prototype was completed in 2017 and the first version of the robot was unveiled at HOFEX 2019, a food and hospitality tradeshow in Hong Kong.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE1u-xXRUTE/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=ec5a0a19-8a66-4645-89b1-0ca5430c1f56[/embed]

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIbEmHRs1Yc/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=470c7886-6ba2-4bbd-bf89-5b2a340b1e45[/embed]

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/9ZJn9auv2R/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a3bfb28d-ce8e-484f-be23-0ff215577d5e[/embed]

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJEQxXHvk2B/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a1eef97f-9d37-4138-822e-14a78ef49670[/embed]

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DIyH2HSzrOp/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5fe24086-7583-4c59-bf37-72923f886b67[/embed]

43. In response to the 2023 SARS outbreak, the Defence Science & Technology Agency teamed up with Singapore Technologies Electronics to conceptualise the world's first Infrared Fever Screening System. It can screen large groups of people for feverish individuals through thermal imaging tech at border checkpoints like airports.

44. Home-grown company XMI revolutionised the portable-audio scene by developing a new type of speaker: the X-Mini, in 2017. It was the first speaker that could fit in your pocket.

Humanitarian efforts

45. Since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in 2023, Singapore has conveyed seven tranches of humanitarian assistance for Gaza

46. The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has provided aid around the world throughout the years, including the Myanmar earthquake in March 2025 and airlifting Afghanistan evacuees in September 2021.

47. Following Tropical Cyclone Trami in Oct 2024, the Singapore Red Cross dispatched humanitarian aid to affected communities in the Philippines, aiding in disaster relief operations.

48. Priveen Suraj Santakumar and Charanjit Singh Walia volunteered in Poland to aid Ukrainian refugees, earning a nomination for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2022.

Culinary success

49. Chef Kenneth Foong took the helm as head chef at Denmark's four-time World's Best Restaurant, "Noma", in 2020. Under his leadership, the restaurant earned its third Michelin star and named in the top spot on the World's 50 Best list for the 5th time. In 2025, he became Director of Fermentation at "Noma".

50. Chef Mathew Leong, executive chef of "Re-Naa" in Stavanger, Norway, was the only Singaporean named in Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe. He also competed in the Bocuse d'Or Final 2025, the most prestigious culinary competition in the world.

51. "JL Studio" in Taiwan became the first three-Michelin-starred Singaporean restaurant in the world in August 2023. JL stands for Jimmy Lim, a Singaporean chef, who wanted to put Singaporean food on the world's culinary map.

52. Singapore's hawker culture was added to Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2020, acknowledging its significance in the nation's cultural identity.

53. Chef Julien Royer's "Odette", a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore, has been rated as being one of the top restaurants in Asia, having received numerous awards, including winning first place in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants in 2020.

54. 11 Singapore restaurants and bars were named in the World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2024, with two-Michelin-starred "Jaan by Kirk Westaway" at Swissôtel The Stamford even bagging the Global Restaurant of the Year award.

More global recognition

55. Li Ling Yung-Hryniewiecki became the first Singaporean woman to swim across the English Channel in September 2022, completing it in 12 hours 54 minutes.

56. Daryl Tan holds 11 Guinness World Records for speedcubing, including solving the Rubik's Cube while juggling and underwater. No other person holds that many records in cubing.

57. Singapore Changi Airport was named the World's Best Airport for the 13th time at the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards, also securing awards for Best Airport Dining, Best Airport Washrooms, and Best Airport in Asia.

58. Scoot was named 2024 Value Airline of the Year at the prestigious Air Transport World Airline Industry Achievement Awards.

59. Singapore climbed to 2nd place out of 67 countries in the 2024 IMD World Talent Ranking, making it the highest-ranked country in Asia.

60. In the 2025 World Happiness Report, Singapore ranked 34th globally, and the top spot for happiness in Southeast Asia.

This article was first published in Wonderwall,sg.