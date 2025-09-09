60,000 pre-loved books up for grabs in NLB's annual giveaway - its largest number to date

Bibliophiles, if you're looking for a new book to bury your nose in, mark your calendar for Sept 13 and 14.

The National Library Board (NLB) will have a whopping 60,000 pre-loved books for the public to take home as part of its Big Book Giveaway (BBG) this year.

This is the highest number of books to be given away at the annual event and is also in celebration of NLB's 30th anniversary, it shared in a press release on Tuesday (Sept 9).

This year also marks the 10th year of NLB's efforts to extend the lifespan of books.

Previous editions of the BBG were spread across several library branches, with last year's event drawing around 6,000 participants.

However, this year, the event will be a single large-scale event at the Plaza of the National Library Building in Bugis from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is free and visitors may bring home 10 books per person. The books are available on a first come, first served basis.

To participate, visitors may scan their library-compliant ID card, NLB eCard or request for a QR code day pass.

The books will be sorted into categories. As these are pre-loved books from the library's collections, do note that they are generally older editions.

Visitors can look forward to a wide selection of genres ranging from fantasy and science fiction to mystery and adult non-fiction. There will also be various Mother Tongue books for both children and adults.

On top of that, there is a dedicated section for books about and from Singapore.

Want to contribute to the event? NLB is inviting members of the public to donate their books at the event too.

They can drop off up to 50 books on both dates of the BBG. Those who wish to donate their books should note not to provide religious materials, textbooks, magazines, annual reports, DVDs, CDs and AV materials, as well as damaged or worn-out items.



The BBG is part of a suite of programmes under the Love Our Libraries & Archives initiative, a month-long series of library programmes aimed at strengthening the connections between the community, and the library and archives.

melissateo@asiaone.com