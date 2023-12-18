61-year-old man with lung cancer runs 10km for charity, hopes to inspire other patients

2022 was a harrowing year for Zheng Yongyi.

Diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer, Zheng's doctor had told him he had three months left to live.

But the 61-year-old defied expectation and continues to fight the disease more than a year after his diagnosis.

He has also not let his circumstance stop him from wanting to make a difference.

Last Sunday (Dec 17), Zheng took part in Run for Hope 2023, a 10km charity run aimed at raising awareness of and supporting cancer research, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

This was actually Zheng's second time participating in the annual run.

He was looking to inspire fellow cancer patients to live a positive and fulfilling life, he shared with the publication.

He was also eager to show that being diagnosed with a terminal disease did not mean he was unable to participate in such events.

However, his triumphs did not come without its share of struggles.

In June 2022, he headed to the hospital for a check because of back pain, according to a report from Shin Min Daily News.

The hospital visit turned out to be much more serious than initially feared and Zheng was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer, he shared with the Chinese daily.

He then had to endure a host of side effects, such as rash and vomiting, due to targeted therapy.

This June, his condition deteriorated to the point where he needed to undergo chemotherapy.

"Despite the difficulties, I still wanted to participate in and complete the charity run," the retired businessman told Lianhe Zaobao.

Zheng started with light walks near his home and over time, his training schedule included climbing the stairs and taking runs.

Now, the 61-year-old can complete a 10km run in one hour and 45 minutes.

Raised over $130k

Organised by Four Seasons Hotel Singapore since 1993, and in partnership with the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) since 2008, Run For Hope is Singapore's largest run in aid of cancer research.

Located at Marina Bay, this non-competitive leisure run is looking to combine a worthy cause with fun and camaraderie.

This year, the run attracted more than 2,300 participants and raised more than $130,000 in support of cancer research in Singapore, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

