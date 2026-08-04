Craving lobster or lamb? This 'cai fan' stall in Toa Payoh is serving premium dishes

Think fish is the most expensive item you can order for 'cai fan'? Think again.

At 666 Cai Fan Porridge in Toa Payoh, diners can load up their mixed rice with premium dishes such as Black Angus tenderloin ($5), lamb rack ($4.50), unagi ($7.50) and lobster ($9.50) among other dishes not typically found at a regular 'cai fan' stall.

That being said, those seeking familiar dishes can still find a selection of classic 'cai fan' staples here, including tapioca leaves, sweet and sour pork as well as tofu.

Since opening in 2025, 666 Cai Fan Porridge has garnered popularity for its unique offerings — drawing long queues and making the rounds on social media.

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Among those who joined in on the hype was local actress and content creator Caitanya Tan, who shared her experience in a TikTok video which has been viewed over 150,00 times since Sunday (Aug 2).

During her visit, the actress tried several dishes from the stall, including the lobster, Black Angus tenderloin, fresh water prawns and rendang. The bill came up to $35 for three people.

Her verdict?

"This was great. Count me impressed," she said.

The positive review was echoed by several netizens, who took to the comments section to share their own experience.

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"My favourite cai png ('cai fan') stall. I go there at least twice a week," one wrote, while another recommended other dishes: "The Korean fried chicken is also very good, you should try it out."

After watching her video, several people said they wanted to go taste the food themselves.

"Wah...I'm keen to try! As long as the quality is good, why not?" A netizen said. Another commented: "You did too good of a job. Now I want to eat it. Now!"

Some also pointed out that despite the stall's "premium" offerings, they found the prices reasonable.

"'Cai fan' for $35 for three people. It's bloody cheap, plus there's lobster and two meats!" one commented.

Address: 125 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-523, Singapore 310125

Opening hours: 10.30am to 8pm daily, closed on Sundays

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carol.ong@asiaone.com