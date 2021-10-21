7 affordable multi-purpose products to step up your makeup game

Makeup can be confusing. With so many products to put on our face (foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, lipstick, blush, and the list goes on), multi-purpose makeup products are highly sought after now.

They make life easier in two ways: they greatly lighten the load of our makeup bags and reduce the time spent switching between products.

Whether you are looking for a moisture stick that you can use on your entire face or a contour and highlight palette that promises an insane amount of glow, don't worry.

This list of multi-purpose makeup we have curated for you is bound to have something to add to your makeup arsenal.

Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer, $44.95

Clinique's Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer combines two essential complexion products into one while keeping it lightweight and moisturising. It is oil-free and offers full coverage without clogging pores (thank god).

It is dermatologist-tested, sweat and humidity-resistant, and has a matte finish that will leave you looking fresh all day.

Get yours here.

Pixi On-the-Glow Multi-Use Moisture Stick, $31

A travel-friendly full-face moisturiser, Pixi's On-the-Glow Multi-Use Moisture Stick is suitable for your face, lips, and even your hair. It is packed with Vitamin D2, essential acids and healthy vitamins.

It is a gentle moisturiser fit for any skin age. It not only leaves the skin feeling hydrated, but it has a lightweight formula so you will feel like you are not wearing anything at all.

Get yours here.

Milk Makeup Glow Oil Lip + Cheek Tint, $29

If you are looking for a buildable lip and cheek tint, Milk Makeup's Glow Oil Lip + Cheek Tint promises juicy shimmery colours to give your face a glowy look.

It is rich in rice bran oil that provides hydration and vitamins to look skin looking radiant.

For a hint of colour, gently dot onto your lips and cheeks before blending out. To achieve a bolder colour pay-off, repeat a few times until the desired colour is achieved.

Get yours here.

Etude House Play 101 Contour Duo, $24

Etude House's Play 101 Contour Duo has been on the market for a while but it is still well-loved by many. The stick has a bronzer and highlighter on each end with a doe-foot applicator so the product glides effortlessly onto the skin.

The formula is user-friendly and the product does not crease on the face.

Get yours here.

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick, $41

Fenty Beauty is no small name in the beauty industry. They are known for their foundations that come in 50 shades and their primers that beauty YouTubers swear by, However, their Match Stix Matte Skinstick is nothing to ignore, either.

The makeup stick is a cream to powder formula that conceals, corrects, contours, and touches up the face.

The product is lightweight and easy to build upon and blend. They are also magnetised. So if you want to get their highlighter stick as well, you can make it so that you will never find one without the other.

Get yours here.

Huda Beauty Glow Obsessions Mini Palette, $43

If you are all about that shimmer life, the Glow Obsessions Mini Palette by Huda Beauty is your new best friend. With a pressed glitter formula, the palette can be used as a highlight, contour, and blush, all while ensuring you will be looking absolutely radiant.

Infused with Vitamin E packed with antioxidant properties, your skin will look and feel good.

They can also be used on other areas of the face such as your face, eyelids, and lips, making this product the ultimate multi-purpose palette.

Get yours here.

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain, $31

For those that want to achieve a natural flush on their cheeks and a rosy colour on their lips, Benefit Cosmetic's got you covered. Their Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain is a "kiss-proof colour" that lasts all day.

Coming in five different shades, this multi-purpose stain is buildable and glides onto the lips easily with the precise applicator.

Get yours here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.