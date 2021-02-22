7 Australian-made fragrances to help you feel like you're travelling down under

If you are yearning to travel after a year of border restrictions, be heartened by the fact that there are ways to experience different countries without leaving home.

“Olfactory travel is the best way to escape in this new world,” says Anna Weatherlake and Kate Macdonald, the co-founders of Váhy, a totally natural Australian fragrance range inspired by its founders’ sense of wanderlust.

“Australia has such an array of beautiful and varied landscapes that inspire our fragrances,” says Anna. “Vanilla, sandalwood, and tropical elements can transport you to the hazy, sun-soaked days of Australia’s deeply rooted beach culture, while a woody-based scent has the power to whisk you off to Tasmania’s cool, temperate Tarkine rainforest.”

And Váhy (meaning balance in Czech) does this using only natural essences rather than synthetic compounds, a factor that sets it apart from many traditional perfume brands.

“Natural essences possess a bioactive power, a vibrational energy that cannot be replicated in a chemical lab,” explains Anna. “Synthetics can replicate some of the dominant notes of a natural essence, but cannot capture the complexity, subtlety, and nuances of natural notes.”

One of the most prized natural perfume ingredients is sandalwood, which is revered for its therapeutic properties.

“Sandalwood is one fo the most important ingredients in Ayurveda and traditional beauty rituals because of its anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, cooling, and brightening effects,” says Alex Wilson, creator of Australian natural fragrance brand, Heartwood Natural Harmony, which sources sustainable perfume ingredients.

According to Alex, it takes about 20 years for a sandalwood tree to reach maturity and yield the heartwood (the dark coloured centre of the tree from which the oil is distilled), so sustainable harvesting practices are crucial.

“Our Indian sandalwood is grown in the far north of Australia, which is one of the world’s only sustainable sources of this precious tree,” explains Alex. “We pair this hero ingredient with other botanicals that grow well in Australian conditions, such as pine, and sweet orange. These natural materials are a link to the earth and spark an emotional connection.”

The natural woody, spicy notes not only capture the essence of Australia’s landscape, but also hint at a wider gender cultural shift happening down under.

“Gone are requirements for a scent to be either for females or males, and in its place is the freedom to choose whichever scent best fits your personality and desire,” says Anna. “People are also more aware of what they put on their skin and make purchasing decisions that reflect this awareness.”

While there has already been a marked boom in the natural skincare options, Váhy’s Kate Macdonald says this natural revolution is only just beginning for fragrance.

“The very reason we started developing Váhy in 2016 was because we couldn’t find any sophisticated fragrances that were both natural and transparent about what was in their scents.”

In many parts of the world, fragrances are exempt from labelling requirements.

A study by the Environmental Working Group found that commercial fragrances can contain chemicals that are known allergens and potentially disrupt hormones and the immune system.

“Rather than shield our intellectual property by not disclosing what is in our products, we give consumers the opportunity to choose what they want in an informed way,” shares Kate.

Natural fragrances take time to develop on the skin and tend not to last as long as synthetic perfumes. To help it go the distance, apply moisturiser before spraying, with several layers.

If you’re using it for the first time, give it at least 20 minutes to “develop” on your skin – no fragrance ever smells the same on everyone. “Natural fragrance notes evolve over time and evolve differently with each wearer,” explains Anna. “There is such a beauty in this life cycle.”

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up eight Australian-made fragrances designed to transport you to the land down under with its wild natural beauty and breathtaking scenery. Close your eyes and breathe it all in now.

AYU Perfume Oil in Rumi

Handmade in Australia, AYU Perfume Oil in Rumi (AU$60, or S$63, for 15ml) is inspired by an Indian sunset, with natural notes of jasmine, orange blossom, tonka beans, and sandalwood.

Glasshouse Fragrances

Glasshouse Fragrances has a range of perfumes including Melbourne Muse Eau de Parfum (AU$24.95 for 14ml) with orange, vanilla, and coffee flower.

Heartwood

Heartwood LAGO Eau de Parfum Natural (AU$210 for 50ml) balances bergamot with frangipani and adds depth with sustainably farmed sandalwood from north-western Australia.

Váhy

One of the most popular scents in the Váhy range is the Váhy Desert Nōmad (AU$240 for 50ml), balancing a warm vanilla and sandalwood base with citrus orange top notes.

Mor Little Luxuries

Blended in a base of sweet almond avocado, and reship oils, Mor Little Luxuries Peony Blossom (AU$19.95 for 9ml) is made in Australia and has a soft, fruity, floral scent.

Natio

Inspired by the sunny Australian coastline, the Natio Wild Coast Eau de Toilette (AU$29.95 for 50ml) is made in Australia with notes of cedar wood, fresh citrus, and musk.

Goldfield & Banks

Goldfield & Banks based their Bohemian Lime Perfume Concentrate (AU$229 for 100ml) on beautiful Byron Bay, using Australian finger lime and sandalwood

Hanako

Infused with organic sandalwood from Western Australia, Hanako Therapies I Am… Bliss Natural Perfume (AU$32.95 for 50ml) is an uplifting floral, circus, and woody blend.

