7 awesome places to get fun and spooky food and drinks this Halloween

Looking to get more treats than tricks this all-hallows eve?

We have just the perfect list to help you ring in the freaky festival with gusto. Here’s where you can chow down on some ghoulish grub and knock back devilish drinks to celebrate all things Halloween. Have a frightfully good time!

1. Wildseed Cafe

Wildseed Cafe is back with its Halloween-themed menu serving up unique dishes at its 2 locations – all with its own unique spooky take.

Money Heist @ Alkaff Mansion

The Alkaff Mansion will be running the Halloween weekend with staff dressed in Dali masks and the iconic red jumpsuit. You will also also be served by Tokyo, Berlin, Moscow, Oslo, Nairobi, Denver and Rio!

Unique-to-Money-Heist grubs? Try Palermo’s Bloody Eyeball Cocktail ($15), a concoction of Shiraz, Rum, Blackberry Liqueur and Lychee Juice.

This drink is inspired by Palermo (commander-in-charge of the second heist) and in memory of his temporary blindness after an intense fight filled with shards of glass. Not enough? They come with an edible bloody eyeball added for good measure.

Other dishes on the menu include the Bella Ciao Spider Roquefort Cream ($12) – Apple Jam, Walnut, Pedro Ximenez and Olives, and the Professor’s Bloodshot Eggs ($12) of Chorizo Sausage, Quail Egg, Caramelised Onions on Baguette.

Little Red Riding Hood @ The Summerhouse

At The Summerhouse, the Garden Domes will be transformed to a place where the Little Red Riding Hood meats (aha!) her doom with a 4-course gamey menu and a cocktail, priced at $85 per person on Oct 30 and 31.

Start the meal with the Foie Gras and Pork Terrine with Balsamic Onion Jam and Baby Vegetables, then proceed to the Guinea Fowl Consomme with Mushroom and Leek Dumpling.

Choose between the Duck Coq Au Vin with Brown Butter Carrot Puree with Roasted Spring Vegetables or the Venison Bourguignon with Pickled Onion, Roasted Brussel Sprouts and Tempura Shimeji.

End the meal with the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Tart with Raspberry Coulis.

Come evening, the Wildseed Bar will have the Garden-to-Bar cocktails at $18 for 1 and 2 for $25, and order it with the Spider Web Pizza ($22) – a Smoked Cheesy Chicken Pizza.

Wildseed Cafe The Alkaff Mansion, Level 1, 10 Telok Blangah Green, 109178 The Summerhouse, 3 Park Lane, 798387

2. The Riverhouse

The Riverhouse is hosting their very own themed dining experience this Halloween! Visit the 150-year old Forbidden House at Clarke Quay for the Red Pepper Padre ($18), a spicy cocktail made with Padre Blanco Tequila, Orange Liquor, Honeycomb syrup, Fresh Lime Juice, Red Bell Pepper and Black Pepper.

The Witch Fingers ($10) are crispy fried pumpkin sticks available at the Mimi and Yin Bar. You can also savour the Jack-O’-Lantern Soup ($10) – creamy pumpkin soup from Oct 12 to 31.

The Riverhouse, 3A River Valley Rd., #01-02 Merchants’ Court, 179020

3. Lalune

Lalune has launched its Halloween edition assorted candies – from Cola Bottles, Sour Strips, Jellybeans and even Marshmallows.

They're packed in aesthetically-Instagrammable mini bottles that are reusable to save the planet. With top-tier candies are imported from Europe are not only delicious but also halal-certified, aren't these the perfect trick-or-treat gifts this Halloween?

It's at $4.90 per bottle with a purchase of a regular croissant (U.P. $7.90).

Promotion begins Oct 1, 2020 and runs through till Nov 1, 2020.

Lalune, 313 Orchard Rd., #B3-48A, 238895

4. Colony

Nosh on a whole range of “hair-raising” dishes at Colony 's Halloween-themed menu.

Seafood Halloween Menu

When: Oct 31, 6.30pm-10.30pm

Price: *$150/adult, $54/child (6-12 years old)

*Inclusive of unlimited pours of Prosecco, red/white wines, draft beers and soft drinks. Call 6434 5288 or email rc.sinrz.restaurantreservations@ritzcarlton.com for reservations.

Visit this link here for a comprehensive menu.

Colony, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Ave, 039799

5. Starbucks

Ah, you can'treally miss or resist Starbucks' SPOOKtober themed treats during the Halloween season.

Known for their festive twist on classic cuppa joes – try the latest Spook-a-ccino, a Ghoulish chocolate drink blended with bloodshot strawberries, topped with chocolate whipped cream and a spooky chocolate topper. Not enough to fill your dessert tummy?

Try Hey Boo, burnt cheesecake infused with green tea. Too much going on and fancy yourself some simple flavours? Creep It Simple! This is a charcoal chocolate sponge cake topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting and white chocolate feuilletine.

While you’re there, snag yourself some Halloween-themed merch to end the meal on a sweet note.

Starbucks, available islandwide.

6. Oh My Goodness!

Velvety, sumptuous gluten-and dairy-free dark chocolate cakes – these were the OGs that kick-started food company Oh My Goodness! It is the only gluten-free certified food company in Asia that is also fully Halal-certified.

Their signature must-buy? The Golly Dark Chocolate Cake. Made entirely with almonds, it is jam-packed with goodness – gluten-, grain-, dairy-, refined sugar-, yeast- and gum-free – so you can enjoy all the decadence without any worries.

*Don't miss out on their exclusive specials!

From Oct 15, 2020 to Feb 15, 2021, Oh My Goodness' popular seasonal special – Pumpkin Spiced Bread ($35/loaf, $6.90/slice) – makes a much-awaited comeback. PLUS, on Halloween (Oct 31st) and Thanksgiving (Nov 26, 2020), get 10 per cent off the Pumpkin Spiced Bread!

From Nov 15, 2020 to Jan 15, 2021, its limited-edition holiday cupcakes make a grand debut. Enjoy the signature Dark Chocolate Cupcake topped with vegan, dairy-free mint frosting – all packaged in a beautiful festive box ($16.90 for three).

Visit their website, Instagram and Facebook page for more updates.

Oh My Goodness!, available at various locations islandwide.

7. Butcher's Halloween @ W Singapore (Sentosa Cove)

PHOTO: W Singapore - Sentosa Cove

This Oct 31st, for one night only, Sentosa Cove's kitchen table transforms into a bloodcurdling waterfront slaughterhouse. From 7.30pm to 10.30 pm , beware of the Butcher's rampant cleaver - you might just join his selection steaks hanging from the gallows.

Sink your teeth into a communal sharing set menu, starring prime cuts from the Butcher's macabre collection featuring the freshest catch, from the South China Sea.

The nightmare begins in the afterlife with the Giant Kraken – char-grilled octopus –, the Still-smoking Pastrami and the Corpse' Salad. Satiate your carnivorous cravings and bloodthirst with The Bloody Butchers Board, loaded with The Sailors' Leftovers (sirloin topped with chimichurri), Mary's Little Lamb (char-grilled lamb chop with rosemary-infused jus), Bloody Ribs (pork ribs with burn BBQ sauce) and more.

For SGD 188++, diners can enjoy the full works including food, cocktails, shots and bottomless bubbly. Wanna keep things simple and just eat? Go for the food-only option at SGD138++. To immerse yourself and enjoy the full experience, diners are also strongly encouraged to arrive timely at 7.30pm.

Event details:

Date: 31 October 2020, 7:30pm to 10:30pm

Where: W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way

Price: SGD188++ per person (food, cocktails, shots and bottomless bubbly); SGD138++ per person (food only)

W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, 098374

This article was first published in The Finder.