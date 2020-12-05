7 bakeries and cafes you can order cake from during this circuit breaker to #supportlocal

Have an upcoming celebratory event or sweet tooth cravings? Some of the circuit breaker measures will be eased from May 12, 2020 onwards, and the reopening of certain F&B shops include shops selling cakes and confectionery for takeaway or delivery.

With these easing of measures, you can take this chance to order cakes to celebrate an event or enjoy cakes with your close family during this circuit breaker period.

#1 Ciel Patisserie

Located within the Hougang heartlands, Ciel Patisserie is a small bakery serving French desserts.

The patisserie’s owner, Chara Lum, honed her baking skills at Le Cordon Bleu, one of the most renowned culinary arts school, and returned to Singapore to share her creations of fine desserts.

Among its affordable French pastries, its signatures include the Strawberry Shortcake (6-inch whole cake, $34), and the Lemon Meringue Tart (16-cm whole tart, $22).

Prices: Whole cakes from $34

Delivery charges: $20 per order, additional $10 for delivery to Sentosa

Order from their website here, from May 13 onwards

#2 Happy Oven

Happy Oven is one of the few traditional bakeries in Singapore that serves up affordable local bakes. The 30-year-old bakery prides itself in baking from scratch and using natural ingredients.

Apart from traditional flavours like Black Forest Birthday Cake (0.5 kg whole cake, $20), Happy Oven offers local flavours with a modern twist too, such as Baileys Birthday Cake (0.5 kg whole cake, $22) and American Cheesecake (0.5 kg whole cake, $22).

Price: Whole cakes at $20

Delivery Charges: $20 per order, free delivery for orders above $180

Order from their website here

#3 Edith Patisserie

Edith Patisserie is a home-style bakery well known for its original designs unique flavour pairings, including Cookie Dough Speculoos (6-inch whole cake, $50), Blueberry Elderflower (6-inch whole cake, $55) and Honey Chrysanthemum cakes.

The baking batches are kept small to ensure freshness and quality. The bakery was named in memory of one of its owners’ mother, hoping that their premium, homemade bakes bring comfort and memories to its customers.

Price: Whole cakes from $35

Delivery charges: $15 per order, additional $10 for Sentosa. Free delivery for orders above $150 (except certain restricted areas)

Order from their website here

#4 All Things Delicious

All Things Delicious serves an array of halal-certified cakes like Lady Earl Grey (7-inch whole cake, $69) and Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Cake (7-inch whole cake, $77).

Their cakes come in 7, 8, 9 and 12-inches, and ideal for those in need of larger cakes. The bakery café currently offers Ramadan gift baskets, iftar meals and Raya cakes and cookies too.

Price: Whole cakes from $69

Delivery charges: $9.90 to $14.90 per order, free delivery for orders above $250

Order from their website here

#5 Ugly Cake Shop

Ugly Cake Shop delivers artisanal, less sweet cakes for a cause; part of their profits goes to underprivileged kids in Timor-Leste.

Relying only on quality and natural ingredients, Ugly Cake Shop only bakes cakes without artificial colouring and flavours, fondant or gum paste, thus explaining its name as an ‘ugly cake shop’.

Popular choices include Big Daddy Cake (4-inch whole chocolate cake, $30), and Nicholas (7-inch peanut butter & chocolate cake, $48).

Price: Whole cakes from $30

Delivery charges: $20 per order, $35 for delivery to Sentosa or Tuas

Order from their website here

#6 25 Grams Bakery

For those with dietary requirements, 25 Grams Bakery offers vegan and gluten-free cakes. Founded by Le Cordon Bleu graduate, Nicole, the bakery offers bespoke cakes in a variety of flavours such as Vegan Chocolate Mudcake (6-inch whole cake, $58) and Lychee Rose cake (6-inch whole cake, $45).

If you would like to frost your own creation instead, 25 Gram Bakery also offers a DIY Cake Decorating Kit at $60, with a vegan option available.

Price: Whole cakes from $45

Delivery charges: $25

Order from their website here

#7 Monice Bakes

At Monice Bakes, you can get highly customisable, freshly baked buttercream cakes or cupcakes for your celebrations, with fondant toppers or 3D art of a preferred theme. For customised cakes, quotations are available upon request.

The online bakery also offers a ‘Surprise Me’ cake at $40 (6-inch whole cake), for fuss-free buyers who have no preference for the design of the cake. You still get to decide some of the key elements, such as the flavour and cake style.

Price: ‘Surprise Me ‘cake from $40, request for quotation for customised cakes

Delivery charges: From $30 depending on location, date and time

To order, contact monicebakes@gmail.com or WhatsApp/Text 9815 0022 for faster replies

This article was first published in Dollars and Sense.