7 beauty products Jamie Yeo swears by to maintain her youthful appearance

Turning 45 on April 17, Jamie Yeo could easily pass off as someone a decade or two younger.

Since debuting as an actress in 1999 in Growing Up, Jamie hasn't stopped hustling and has worked as a radio DJ, host and TV presenter.

These days, Jamie is working hard on her jewellery line Lula J Jewelry. The Her World Beauty Awards judge is a beauty enthusiast.

In addition to aesthetic treatments, Jamie incorporates beauty products such as LED masks and hair supplements in her routine to maintain her youthful appearance.

Here are all of her tried-and-true must-haves:

Vöost Vitamin C Effervescent Vitamin Supplement and Multivitamin Effervescent Vitamin Supplement, $35.90 and $43.90 respectively, from Guardian

These vitamin supplements are easy to consume: Just mix it into any beverage of choice. Jamie alternates between the brand's Vitamin C and Multivitamin supplements.

Buy Vitamin C here.

Buy Multivitamin here.

Skin Repair Night Cream, $126, from Meeth

For those with dry skin, try this night cream that Jamie called a "godsend". This moisturiser contains powerful antioxidants that protect the skin from signs of ageing.

Buy it here.

Wes Care 3D Premium Face Mask, $9.90, from Guardian

These made in Singapore face masks promise to prevent makeup from smudging and lipstick from transferring.

Buy it here.

HAIR, $100, from Collagen Lift Paris

The star ingredient in this HAIR supplement is champagne grape seed extract which keeps hair in the active growth phase.

Other ingredients such as bamboo powder, zinc sulphate, keratin and biotin keep signs of ageing at bay.

Buy it here.

Aveda Invati Advanced Scalp Revitalizer, $122, from Lazada

Jamie's hair care routine includes this leave-in scalp essence.

It is made with bio-fermented ingredients such as Ayurvedic herbs, ginseng, turmeric, tangerine peel and Japanese knotweed to strengthen the hair at the root to prevent hair fall.

Buy it here.

LG Pra.L Derma LED Mask, Cleanser and Massagers, $3,026, from Best Denki

Jamie has been using the LG Pra.L range of skincare devices for over two years. She especially likes the Derma LED Mask that uses LED light therapy to aid in skin healing and rejuvenation.

She pairs this device with the other products in the range such as the Galvanic Ion Booster that helps her skincare to work harder and the Total Lift Up Care to firm and tone.

Buy it here.

Canmake Creamy Touch Liner 03 and Palladio Herbal Stick Concealer Yellow, $14.90 and $9.90 respectively, from Amazon

With two kids and a career to juggle, Jamie is always looking for ways to cut down her makeup routine to get the maximum effect with minimal time.

She relies on these two wallet-friendly products to look more wide-eyed and awake.

Buy Canmake here.

Buy Palladio here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.