7 beauty tips from Son Ye-jin we can all use

Korean actress Son Ye-jin has quite a few accomplishments under her belt.

Not only did she star in the third-highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history, Crash Landing on You, she is also set to make her Hollywood debut in 2022 in the upcoming movie The Cross, where she will star alongside English-born actor Sam Worthington.

Plus, the 39-year-old recently announced that she is dating her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin. We’re also captivated by (surprise!) her beauty and poise. After much inspection, we’ve locked down Son Ye-jin’s top seven beauty secrets for you to cop.

Disclaimer: These tips might not land you a heartthrob actor, but you might get a few extra compliments.

1. Accentuate every lash you have

It was Son Ye-jin’s acting prowess and charisma which propelled her to fame, but her thick veil of lashes certainly didn’t hurt her meteoric rise.

To emulate the Korean starlet’s long, lush lashes, gently wiggle your mascara wand at the base of your lashes, and then push outward. If you don’t concentrate your mascara at the roots, your lashes could appear shorter than they actually are.

Finally, with a smaller tapered mascara wand and waterproof formula, sweep your bottom lashes from root to tip.

2. Find that perfect shade of red lipstick

The star tends to sport peachy pink lipsticks, but once in a while she likes to glam it up with scarlet lips. Son Ye-jin knows the shade of red that flatters her and this one with a pink tinge is the right shade for her.

She paired her red pout with minimal eye makeup and luminous skin. If you’re afraid that you can’t pull off a bold red lip like Son Ye-jin, try tapping on the lipstick with your finger for a more natural, stained finish.

3. Jump on the glossy lips bandwagon

Son Ye-jin made the ultimate case for a glossy pout by uploading this gorgeous selfie. Complementing the look with bold, straight brows and “cool-girl” lob, Ye-jin chose a high-shine coral gloss for maximum lip-plumping effect.

Want to recreate Ye-jin’s dazzling, reflective lips? Apply your lip gloss directly from the tube instead of using a lip brush to prevent streakiness. If you want to add more colour, wear a long-lasting lip pencil underneath your gloss.

4. Put your hair up in a romantic chignon

The actress showcased her beauty versatility with this romantic wavy updo. Though subtle, teasing hair at the crown and brushing a soft layer over it can add a touch of glamour to any bun hairstyle.

5. Go makeup-free

We love the minimalist makeup looks she rocks on a day-to-day basis, but Ye-jin looked even more stunning as she bared all in this video clip.

If you’re thinking of going au naturel but still want to achieve the Crash Landing on You star’s radiant visage, apply extra moisturiser or day cream to your cheekbones, cupid’s bow and under your brow bone.

This will help these areas of your face to reflect light and create the illusion of youthful and brighter looking skin.

6. Add body to fine hair with rollers

Volume is key to all of Ye-jin’s best hair moments. If you’re not skilled with a round brush, take a leaf out of her book and ramp up volume around the crown with old-school velcro rollers. These rollers give hair a lush fullness that you can’t get otherwise.

As a rule of thumb, rough-dry hair before placing the rollers at the crown. Your hair should be fully dry before you take off the rollers.

7. Opt for straight, full brows

Son Ye-jin is never seen without her set of perfectly defined arches. Her straight, full brows are strong enough to frame her features yet natural enough to not look overly harsh.

Recreate her brows by drawing a straight-ish line underneath the brow to cancel out the natural arch. Next, go over your brows with an eyebrow mascara. Finally, elongate the tail with a fine-tip brow pencil by creating tiny hair-like strokes.

This article was first published in Her World Online.