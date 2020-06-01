7 bedroom products that could help you get a better night's sleep

#1 A QUALITY MATTRESS

More than just a piece of foam, a good mattress is essential for getting a good snooze.

Whether you like your mattress firm or plush, the general rule of thumb is to choose one that can offer enough support for your back.

Your sleeping position - on your back, side or stomach - also affects the type you should get, so be sure to check with the retailer

Try: The Woosa Mattress which has four specifically designed layers for maximum comfort - from a 100 per cent pure, hypoallergenic, ultra high quality, made-in-Belgium latex foam to an 11cm high density foam base layer that limits motion transfer even when your partner tosses and turns in the middle of the night. This way, you can expect undisturbed sleep.

#2 A PILLOW SPRAY

It's no news that aromas can assist in slumber - studies have shown that aromas can induce production of certain hormones, including melatonin, the hormone that promotes restful sleep.

Try: This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray. A restful night is just a spritz away with this pillow spray that has a calming infusion of lavender, vetivert and chamomile essential oils. $34 for 75ml, available at Sephora.

#3 BLACK-OUT CURTAINS OR BLINDS

The absence of darkness, it turns out, can interfere with the quality of your sleep, and this includes the lights streaming in from outside your bedroom window.

Try: ALTEX™ Blackout Roller Blinds, which are easier to clean and maintain than curtains. Available at mc.2.

#4 A CANDLE OR DIFFUSER

Another way to introduce aromatherapy into your nightly routine - candles or diffusers.

Of course, if you have small children or pets, or if lighting a candle every day is simply too much hassle for you, reed diffusers would be more ideal.

Try: Soohyang Diffuser in Sleep Well, which has a soothing combination of lavender, rosemary and special herbs to keep destress and lull you into a state of slumber. It also promises to give you the sensation of waking up fresh after a long sleep. $95 for 300ml, available at The Floral Atelier.

#5 A WEIGHTED BLANKET

The concept behind weighted blankets (usually filled with small objects such as pellets and polypropylene plastic or glass beads) is that lying underneath constant and evenly distributed pressure (aka like a feeling of being hugged) increases the release of the hormone serotonin.