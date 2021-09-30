7 best beauty tips we've learnt from Rebecca Lim to get glowing, radiant skin

Local actress Rebecca Lim has turned 35 (her birthday falls on Sept 26).

Besides her acting chops that won her multiple accolades along the way, Rebecca, who is arguably one of Singapore's most recognisable faces, is also known for her radiant, porcelain skin.

The C.L.I.F. 5 star favours the less-is-more makeup look and lets her natural beauty shine through.

Ahead, we've rounded up seven skincare, makeup and lifestyle tips to help you achieve Becks' dewy, flawless skin.

She takes sun protection very seriously

It's not likely that you'll find Rebecca lazing in the sun without her SPF.

"Protection from the sun is essential for me. As an actress, I'm always under the sun during outdoor shoots, so I always make sure that I've applied sunblock beforehand," said Rebecca in an interview with Time Out Singapore in 2016.

She even brings around a UV Cut cardigan from Uniqlo to throw on.

To her, sleep is not for the weak

The Miss Singapore Universe alumnus prioritises sleep.

In 2019, she told us that sleep is "like the cure for everything - for your skin and your internal system."

She adds that if the latter is healthy and good, it will definitely be reflected on one's skin.

She drinks lots of water

Rebecca always starts her day with a big glass of warm water.

"Someone told me years ago that it wakes up your system, helps detox your body and gets rid of water retention. That's like 3-in-1 benefit," she said in the same interview.

She is diligent about skincare

"I believe we should build a good base before applying makeup," she said in an interview with Time Out Singapore.

In addition to cleansing, toning and moisturising her skin, she uses a hydrating serum to brighten the look of her visage.

Some of her skincare favourites include L'occitane Immortelle Reset Serum ($95), Clarins Double Serum Eye ($115), Clarins Double Serum ($170), SK-II Facial Treatment Essence ($220 for 160ml) and Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Serum ($130) and Dior Capture Totale Firming and Wrinkle-Correcting Creme ($145).

For the occasional breakouts, Rebecca told CNA Lifestyle that she relies on tea tree oil.

She exfoliates her skin every other day

The key to achieving a brighter, more even-looking mien? Exfoliating.

Rebecca told us that she includes a scrub and follows up with a mask every other day.

Consistency is key

While exfoliating, masking and getting regular facials (Rebecca does it once every month) are all important factors to getting that Becks glow, the star told us that the answer to glass skin is consistency.

"Don't do anything too last minute, and expect to see miraculous results," she says, and advises to load up on line-plumping collagen and brightening vitamin C.

She uses a lightweight base

Last year, the actress revealed to CNA Lifestyle that she's been going makeup-free on her off days. When she does wear makeup, she embraces the less-is-more approach.

We're absolutely obsessed with Rebecca's complexion, which is equal parts smooth and radiant. Becks evens out her complexion by applying a cushion foundation only where needed.

Her current favourite is the Forever Couture Perfect Cushion Foundation ($93) from Dior. She completes her fresh-face daily makeup look with a rose pink lippy and some blush to make her cheeks look extra rosy.

All the items are independently selected by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. But we only recommend products we love. Promise.

READ ALSO: 20 best lightweight retinol products that work for all ages

This article was first published in Her World Online.