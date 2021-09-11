7 best cordless vacuum cleaners in Singapore: Cheaper alternatives to Dyson

I really have to hand it to Dyson for designing a vacuum cleaner that's so out there, even men want to buy it.

Lest you think of James Dyson as some kind of power cleaning messiah who devoted his life to finding total cleanliness, this New York Times interview shows us that he's just an ordinary bloke to designed the famous handheld "cyclone" vacuum purely for the heck of it.

In fact, he seems kind of befuddled that people actually want to buy it.

You and me both, James… As much as I love a clean home, I can’t imagine dropping a four-digit sum on a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

It can’t even mop the floor or talk to me in Crayon Shin-chan’s voice.

How much does a Dyson vacuum cleaner cost?

Somewhere in the last decade, sucking up dust from the floor became glamorous — provided you use a luxury vacuum cleaner. And Dyson vacuum cleaners have somehow become the Hermes handbags of the housekeeping world.

Let’s take the latest model, Dyson V12, as an example. This gadget current retails for $899 to $1,249. And it even comes in gold.

Sure, it looks sleeker than the cord-tethered behemoths our parents used to drag around. But am I the only one who thinks it’s insane to pay that much for something that could be replaced by a $2 Daiso mop?

Here are the specs you get for that gargantuan price.

Suction power 150 AW Max. battery life 60 minutes Charge time four hours Weight 2.2 kg Dimensions 123.4 cm x 25.2 cm x 25 cm Price $899 to $1,249

The V12 is one of Dyson’s latest cordless vacuum cleaner models, but it is far from being their most powerful vacuum cleaner.

Instead, it’s targeted at people looking for a sleek, light device.

So, it might not be for hardcore clean freaks living in a home blanketed in mite-infested carpeting. However, as far as everyday cleaning on hard floors goes, it’s more than enough.

But none of that matters, because neither you nor I am going to drop a grand on a vacuum cleaner.

Fortunately, there are lots of lookalikes going for 10 per cent of the price. Here are some of the most popular models.

Seven cheap cordless vacuum cleaners in Singapore

Cordless vacuum cleaner Price Eluxgo Lightweight Cordless Vacuum EC 19C $75 Airbot Supersonics Cordless 19 kPa Portable Vacuum Cleaner $87.90 Dibea Max Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $149 Electrolux Allergy Ergorapido 2in1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $189 Tefal Dual Force 2 in 1 Cordless Stick Cleaner $209 Xiaomi Mijia Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner G10 $280 Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua Series 800 Vacuum Cleaner $759

Eluxgo Lightweight Cordless Vacuum EC19C

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Eluxgo Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Dyson V12 Suction power 12 kPa 150 AW Battery life 30 min 60 min Charge time three hours four hours Weight 0.85kg 2.2kg Price $75 $899 to $1,249

Weighing in at only 0.85kg, the Eluxgo vacuum cleaner is lighter than a Macbook Air.

If you’re excessively frail or intend to travel with your vacuum cleaner for God knows what reason, this extreme lightness might be a plus.

In terms of performance, Eluxgo is pretty weak due to low suction power and a battery life of only 30 minutes.

If you’re a university student looking for a device to clean your 8-square-metre dorm room with, this might suffice, but otherwise, just spend another $13 and get the Airbot.

Airbot Supersonics 19 kPa Cordless Portable Vacuum Cleaner

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Airbot Supersonics 19kPa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dyson V12 Suction power 19 kPa 150 AW Battery life 45 min 60 min Charge time four to five hours four hours Weight 2.5kg 2.2kg Price $87.90 $899 to $1,249

Despite its low price, the Airbot Supersonics device actually looks quite cool, so you won’t have to rush to hide it in the cupboard when your in-laws come over.

It even comes in red to channel some of that Ferrari-esque sex appeal.

It’s certainly not as powerful as the Dyson V12, but so long as it does a reasonable job sucking dust, nobody really cares.

In terms of power, Airbot uses a different measurement than Dyson, but the 19 kPa is an upgrade of their already-popular 17kPa model that users seemed perfectly happy with.

Dibea F20Max Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Dibea F20Max Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dyson V12 Suction power 100 AW 150 AW Battery life 55 minutes 60 min Charge time two to three hours four hours Weight 2.5kg 2.2kg Price $149 $899 to $1,249

The Dibea vacuum cleaner looks like a chunkier, heavier version of the Dyson V12.

This is to be expected given the difference in price. You pay $20 for handbag and you get Guchi instead of Gucci.

The top part, where the dust collects, is detachable and can be used as a handheld vacuum cleaner.

Overall, it’s similar to the Dyson V12, but a bit worse — slightly less powerful, slightly heavier and with a very slightly shorter battery life.

But it’s also a whole lot cheaper, so….

Electrolux Allergy Ergorapido 2in1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Electrolux Allergy Ergorapido 2in1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dyson V12 Suction power 18 V 150 AW Battery life 48 min 60 min Charge time four hours four hours Weight 2.49kg 2.2kg Price $189 $899 to $1,249

The Electrolux Allergy Ergorapido is ugly but efficient, much like its name.

But hey at least it comes in pink, which might be a plus if you’re Xiaxue.

Unlike stick-like models like Dyson V12 that discreetly incorporate the dust-collecting container in the top part of the device, the Electrolux has a clunky dust compartment right in the middle of the shaft that can be removed and used on its own as a handheld vacuum cleaner.

This vacuum cleaner is marketed as ideal for those with dust allergies with a filter that claims to capture 99.99 per cent of micro dust.

It’s thus ideal for hypochondriacs who need some serious dust busting.

Tefal Dual Force 2 in 1 Cordless Stick Cleaner

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Specs Tefal Dual Force 2 in 1 Cordless Stick Cleaner Dyson V12 Suction power 15 kPa 150 AW Battery life 45 min 60 min Charge time five hours four hours Weight 2.5kg` 2.2kg Price $209 $899 – $1,249

They call it a “stick” cleaner, but with the big, fat detachable handheld vacuum component sitting unglamorously in the middle of the shaft like a pimple, the name of Tefal’s device is a bit misleading.

Considering it costs over $200, the specs are, frankly, disappointing.

But on the bright side, the “stick” can be folded in half for easier storage so the ugly device stays out of side, out of mind.

Xiaomi Mijia Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner G10

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Xiaomi Mijia Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner G10 Dyson V12 Suction power 100 AW 150 AW Battery life 65 min 60 min Charge time three and a half hours four hours Weight 4kg 2.2kg Price $280 $899 to $1,249

Xiaomi as a brand is single-handedly trying to reverse those Made in China stereotypes. And with the Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, it looks they’ve they’ve succeeded once again to make a cheaper, high-functioning version of a popular product.

Their Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, which comes in a minimalist white and red, looks like the fruit of a collaboration with Calvin Klein.

On the downside, at 4kg it’s pretty damn heavy, although to be fair unless you’re planning to travel the world with it, it’s not going to make much of a difference.

Philips SpeedPro MaxAqua Series 800 Vacuum Cleaner

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Specs Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua Series 800 Vacuum Cleaner Dyson V12 Suction power 25.2 kPa 150 AW Battery life 80 min 60 min Charge time five hours four hours Weight 2.7kg 2.2kg Price $759 $899 – $1,249

Philips electronics always look like slightly less cool versions of whatever’s popular on the market.

The same goes for the SpeedPro Max Aqua, which mimics the Dyson V12’s silhouette but doesn’t quite get the aesthetic right.

The main specs that give the Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua an edge over the Dyson V12 are its long battery life, which runs up to 80 min on eco mode, and its larger dust capacity of 0.6 litres vs Dyson’s 0.35 litres.

If those factors aren’t that important on you and you’re actually willing to spend over $700 on a vacuum cleaner, you might as well just get the Dyson.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.